Brooklyn Beckham Raises $ 1 Million to Become Face of Streetwear Brand Superdry





David and Victoria’s oldest son Beckham has landed a new contract to be a model for the High Street brand and will be hosting a party at the London flagship store next week. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz kiss on Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham landed an exceptional payment by landing a modeling job with the clothing company Superdry. The 22-year-old former photographer decided to step in front of the camera for a change and cashed in a good million for his efforts. Brooklyn shot a new campaign for the British streetwear brand with himself posing with his tattooed chest exposed under an open outdoor jacket. He is also hosting a party with the brand in London on Tuesday night where Superdry’s new sustainable fashion line will be showcased. A source said The Sun on Sunday: This is a huge opportunity for Brooklyn and will cement it as a real name in the menswear world.















Picture: Getty)





It’s a great gig for him to land and it allowed him to focus. “He’s also very keen on sustainability, so he’s thrilled to find his way around. While a £ 1million paycheck may seem like a lot to most, it can be seen as small change for Brooklyn, who belongs to a family with enormous personal wealth. Much has been said that famous parents David and Victoria Beckham have a fortune of 335million and live in a 6million second home in the Cotswolds.















Picture: Instagram)





While Dave sparked fury last month when it was discovered he had added to family wealth by agreeing to a € 150million deal to be the face of Qatar’s World Cup despite the controversial country having a scandalous inequality of human rights. Dave’s appointment and payment led to calls for him to be stripped of his title of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. While the Mirror called their decision to accept a huge payment for Qatar’s controversial upcoming games as unforgivable.



Meanwhile, Brooklyn makes sure he stays rich somehow by marrying even more money. He is engaged to 26-year-old American model and actress Nicola Peltz who is the daughter of a billionaire businessman and has invested 79-year-old Nelson Peltz. Brooklyn and Nicola are already the face of Pepe Jeans, making his new contract with Superdry his latest effort to follow in his father’s footsteps.















Picture: Getty Images)





















Picture: Instagram)





The engaged couple shared photos and videos via social media supporting the jeans brand. A recent video showed Brooklyn deciding what outfit her fiance should wear by choosing a little black dress for her that he said would be pretty. Speaking about his future wife in a recent post, Brooklyn wrote: “The last few years have been the best years of my life x you make me smile and laugh every day. I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you xx 2 forever i love you nicola. “

