Fabulous fashion takes center stage at New York English Ball | Way of life





WEST OFFICE: Danny Wegman, whose Wegmans Food Markets company was once again named Fortune’s # 1 Best Retail Workplace for 2021, literally rocked a shimmering Versace suit recently at the New York English Ball. Wegman’s wife, Paula Kerr Jarrett, wore a black Versace piece cut out with safety pins, made famous by Elizabeth Hurley 25 years ago. Kerr-Jarrett Wegman said her husband insisted the dress be held up with the pins as she rubbed shoulders with celebrities who dug deep into their pockets, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Saint’s charity ball. George’s Society of New York. Kerr-Jarrett Wegman’s son Josh was just as hip as his stepfather and mother, as the family showed their loyalty to the Italian luxury fashion company founded by Gianna Versace in 1978. As fashionable as the Kerr-Jarrett Wegman family is, the Jamaicans who flew to the Big Apple for the Anglo-American occasion, who saw Kerr-Jarrett Wegman receive the prestigious Commonwealth Award for 2021. University of the West Indies, Minna Isreal of Mona looked gorgeous in red and black, while Jacqui Sharpe of Coffee Traders was like a sleek black cutting razor, complemented by Thalia Lyn of Island Grill, who donned a red ensemble that brought energy to the room. The women were on the Way of life list of choices and were photographed for wearing their dresses with bravery and flair throughout the evening. As sophisticated as the other women in the room, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, who came from Washington, DC for the occasion, shone like a diamond and had heads dragging her black dress, which said a lot. Known for her sense of style, Marks was perfect in a setting easily described as immaculate. And the lady who nominated Kerr-Jarrett Wegman for the award, Geneive Brown Metgzer, former Jamaican Consul General in New York, was no slouch as she opted for a signature piece from favorite designer Halle Berry. , Ellie Saab, taking her place on the panache list. David Murphy wearing a Scottish kilt was among the most photographed throughout the evening for the event which organizers said included a diverse group of individuals united by a common goal: to help those in need. In addition to the money raised at the event of US $ 10,000 per table, a silent auction raised over US $ 100,000 in five minutes. Founded on St. George’s Day in 1770, the St George’s Society of New York is one of America’s oldest charities. [email protected]

