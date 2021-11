Angelina Jolie’s black Versace dress is one of the main red carpet memes

Every designer has their own muse – some abstract, some real. Donatella Versace has a lot of them, but you sure can’t call them earthly women – they’re not just stars, they’re celestials, and that choice is dictated by the brand’s DNA. Everything that the Fashion House has been doing for over forty years, always with the prefix ultra-. It is therefore no coincidence that Angelina Jolie was one of the muses. His romance with the brand began in the early 2000s, which marked the peak of his career. Jolie first appeared in Versace at the 2001 Golden Globes in a pearl-colored strapless dress with an accented neckline. That year was a turning point for her – from a girl with a tough inner world, she turned into a tough blockbuster girl, which made her a superstar (in the summer of the same year, the premiere of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” took place). She also entrusted Donatella with the premiere of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith ”in Los Angeles in 2005 – a leather dress with a deep V-shaped neckline. With this film, a new stage began for Jolie – family and very interesting for the paparazzi. She’s had plenty of responsible outings when she makes a choice in favor of Versace (including for the wedding ceremony with Pitt), but special attention will need to be paid to the strapless black velvet dress, which she wore to the Oscars. in 2012. It became a meme that night. Angelina Jolie in Versace dress at the 84th Academy Awards, 2012. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images The main detail of this dress is a deep side slit that completely exposes Angelina’s right leg. Due to the fact that the skirt of the dress was wide, she had to put her leg very far, then fully stretch, then bend. It was impossible not to notice – that same night the dress became a meme, and Jolie even got a twitter on her right leg. Jolie’s infinitely long leg was attached to Queen Elizabeth, Voldemort, the Statue of Liberty, Whistler’s old mother, and even Brad’s head on both sides. Did Angelina and Donatella themselves want such an effect? Recalling her famous outing years later, Jolie said that initially she had a choice of two dresses – a more complex and a simpler one. And, as it turned out, the one Jolie chose turned out to be the second option. Why did it become a meme? I felt so comfortable that I relaxed, explained the celebrity. How to become a sensation on the Internet? Exaggerated details are important – the outfit should have a simple association first. Remember Rihanna’s 2015 yellow dress with a round train, which meme lovers later put on pizza or Ezra Miller’s Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli puffer jacket, in which he looked like a caterpillar, or Katy? Pery in the form of a chandelier – these outfits were meant to receive fun interpretations … But Angelina made a meme of a classic black dress – sometimes, to become a legend, or at least a sensation, you just have to decide to a weird gesture, for example, stretching the leg to the side. Angelina Jolie in Versace dress at the 84th Academy Awards, 2012. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegoaspotlight.com/2021/11/07/angelina-jolies-black-versace-dress-is-one-of-the-main-memes-of-the-red-carpet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos