New York Marathon: how to watch the race





After a long year without a marathon, the New York Marathon returns on Sunday, November 7. About 30,000 runners have registered to sweat, hurt and push their legs to the max on the 26.2-mile course that winds through the five boroughs. The race begins in Staten Island and passes through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx before ending in Central Park in Manhattan. Runners have been waiting for Sunday’s race for two years, since 2019, as last year’s race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time a New York City Marathon was canceled before that was in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy. Conditions for Sunday look like perfect race weather, with the forecast for partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching 40 degrees in the morning. How can I watch the race on TV? The marathon is broadcast live on ESPN2 nationwide (8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST) and WABC-TV, Channel 7 locally (8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST).

The race is also broadcast on various global networks, listed here.

What is the route of the marathon? The 26.2 mile race begins at Staten Island and turns north through Brooklyn and Queens. Runners then head west across the Queensboro Bridge to Manhattan, north into the Bronx, then return to Manhattan to finish in Central Park. Here is our course tour and more information from New York road racers.

If you’re looking for an easy transit option through town, go to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, served by trains B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4 and 5. If you’re looking to make a big impact on runners, go to the Bronx. The races mark 20 miles, approximately 135th Street and Alexander Avenue, is a notoriously difficult part of the race where runners can hit the proverbial wall. If you’re the type of person who likes a crowd to cheer on, First Avenue from 59th Street to 96th Street in Manhattan is always crowded with spectators, especially with all the bars and restaurants on this part of the course. When should the winners finish? 9:30 a.m. Professional Athletes in Men’s Wheelchairs

9:40 a.m. Professional Athletes in Women’s Wheelchairs

11:05 Professional women

11:15 a.m. Professional men

From 11:55 a.m. Pavers throughout the day What is the difference in this year’s race? The field of 30,000 participants is about 40% smaller than the 2019 event, which saw just over 53,000 runners. Runners must provide proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine or negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of the race. Race organizers have also taken several measures to reduce crowd sizes in some areas and require masks in the start and post-finish areas. Runners will start in five different waves, one more wave than in previous years, giving people more time to spread out along the course.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/07/sports/new-york-city-marathon.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos