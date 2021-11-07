Pink roses and a white backless dress added to the charm of Disha Patanis today; To concern

Actor Disha Patani’s closet features several monochrome looks, from head-to-toe yellow outfits to greens, blues and orange too. But it’s safe to say neutral hues are the star’s favorite, with black and white undertones taking first place on her list. The actor’s last photoshoot is proof of that. On Saturday, November 6, Disha Patani took to social media to share an adorable behind-the-scenes video from her latest photoshoot.

In the clip, the Baaghi 2 star donned a crisp strappy dress with an open back, held together by two thin straps. For accessories, Disha took a minimal approach and opted for distinctive tiny earrings. The final touch was her flushed cheeks and glossy lips. Style-wise, the actor went for his favorite hairstyles and left his straight wavy hair open. However, what stole the show was the pink background which added an element of romance to the clip.

Take a look here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo sharing app, it garnered countless likes in no time. While one fan hailed her as “Pretty Patani,” another said the clip gave them “positive vibes.” Emoticons of love, fire and heart also flooded the comments section of Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film was previewed on the occasion of Eid via the OTT platform. She is now set to star alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

