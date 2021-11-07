Fashion
Operation Safe Winter Provides Winter Clothing to the Homeless | Local
On Saturday morning, Flat Branch Park was buzzing with the sounds of overlapping conversations and the scent of hot soup during Operation Safe Winters’ last distribution event before the winter season.
Operation Safe Winter, a community organization helping the homeless population in Colombia, organized the event to provide warm clothes and other items before the cold weather sets in.
People gathered new personal effects on tables lining the sidewalk, filled with coats, hats and scarves.
In addition to winter clothing, smaller items such as menstrual products, soap, glasses and belts were available.
In addition to clothes, several tables were dedicated to hot dishes. Soups, chili, and sandwiches were all prepared for distribution, along with snacks like crisps and cookies. Volunteers helped people find items and distributed food.
Operation Safe Winter was launched four years ago and has attracted volunteers from Turning Point, the John Brown Gun Club and Peoples Defense. Even more volunteers showed up because they heard about it from friends.
There aren’t that many people helping the homeless, so I was looking for ways to give back to the community, and that’s one of the ways to give back to people, said volunteer Megan Horstmeier.
On Saturday some of the volunteers were attending the event for the first time, although many had helped in previous years. This year, attendance was higher than usual, with at least 25 people moving in line at all times. About sixty people in total came to refuel.
It’s the biggest I’ve seen, said Dirk Burhans, a John Brown Gun Club volunteer. It’s a natural encounter.
During the event, people came and went in the park. Some sat in groups on the grass while others gathered coats and blankets or talked to the volunteers.
In addition to physical supplies, participants connected to community resources, finding out where to get food stamps or how to use the Turning Points courier service.
As people moved along the line, a pile of sleeping bags and tarps gradually dwindled. Sixty tents, one per person, had left by noon.
I found out through rumors, people were talking about it at the soup kitchen, one participant said. He was looking for a tent and a sleeping bag, because his had been stolen.
Although this is the last event before the winter season, Operation Safe Winter hosts events throughout the year. On December 21, there will be an event at City Hall in honor of the National Homeless Day of Remembrance. And towards the end of winter, Operation Safe Winter will celebrate the beginning of spring.
I woke up this morning thinking about healing, said Shaun Brown, another participant. It is a very lucky thing for the homeless.
Operation Safe Winter is also coordinating with Turning Point to provide assistance during the winter, particularly in the event of a large storm.
It shows people that people care about them, said Alysia Beaudoin, a volunteer. Knowing that we are loved, supported and not forgotten. It helps people to feel seen.
