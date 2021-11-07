New “House of Gucci” images bring fashion to the fore

With the highly anticipated release of Ridley Scotts Gucci House around the corner, MGM has released new footage of the upcoming crime drama, based on the book The House of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamor and greed by Sara Gay Forden.

New Gucci House Images bring fashion to the fore

In the last promotional photos of the film, released on November 24, were treated to a preview of the cast of stars, including Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Mauricio Gucci, decked out in their finest designer clothes. high fashion.

Al Pacino also plays the patriarch of the Gucci family, Aldo Gucci. While the conflict in the film is ultimately between Patrizia and Mauricio, by all appearances in the trailer, householder Aldo is providing Patrizia with his fair share of grief.

Not much is yet known about Jeremy Irons as Mauricios Rodolfo’s father, although he’s just as chic as the rest of the cast.

To complete the cast, the almost unrecognizable Jared Leto plays Aldos’ son Paolo, who, despite the prestige of his last name, retains a rather interesting personal style.

Gucci House tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, who marries the powerful and attractive Gucci family and follows them throughout her life, from courtship to the 1995 murder of her by her ex-husband.

Following the life of one of fashion’s most important and well-known families through the decades means Gucci House is a stunning big-screen showcase of fashion through the decades. And of course, it wouldn’t be a story of decadence and jet-set lifestyles without a nod to the Studio 54 era.

The new images also feature Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, the woman Mauricio started seeing while finalizing his divorce from Patrizia.

They also offer a glimpse of Salma Hayeks Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a friend of Patrizias. Interestingly, Hayek herself has a connection to Gucci, as her husband François-Henri Pinault is the head of the Kering fashion group, of which Gucci is currently a part.

At the start of filming in the spring of 2021, star Lady Gaga posted a backstage photo of herself and her onscreen husband Adam Driver at a ski resort in the Italian Alps captioned Signore e Signora Gucci.

The image took off on social media, especially among fans of Driver, who is notoriously hostile to social media, and sparked an obsession with any available photo. After months of a single Instagram post and blurry paparazzi photos, the new images include both Signore and Signora Gucci in their Alpine best.

Another set of images that drew their share of fervor were some aerial shots of Mauricio and Patrizias’ wedding, scenes that appear for the briefest flash in the trailer. The new images include a stunning up-close photo of the happy couple.

The film’s press tour launched in early November, and in the interval before and after, Lady Gaga spoke about the depth of preparation she suffered for the role, going so far as to speak with Patrizia’s accent both on and off camera.

According to director Ridley Scott in a post-screening Q&A earlier this month, it’s Gaga that he credits to the film that finally reunited after years of development, thanks to everything she brought to the role of Patrizia.

The film also marks Adam Drivers’ second project with Scott, their first being The last duel, which was released nationwide in October. As Mauricio Gucci, Driver sports a hairstyle lighter than his iconic dark locks and, along with the rest of the cast, he’s dressed in pieces from the Gucci archives.

Playing a married couple at the heart of the story meant Gaga and Driver worked closely together on set. During their post-screening Q&A, the two spoke at length about building their working relationship and learning from each other.

Gucci House Already generating a buzz on the rewards, MGM offering it in all major categories. Each member of the already-award-winning cast also has their name, but with the film still a few weeks away, audiences still have to wait and see if it lives up to the crime plot it promises.

Gucci House hits theaters on November 24, 2021. What the trailer below:



