Strict host Tess Daly shows off leggy show in nude sequin mini dress

She is never disappointed with her glamorous look.

And Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly ensured her endless pins were on display as she shared a preview of her latest outfit ahead of Saturday’s show.

The presenter, 52, took to Instagram to show off her stunning nude mini dress embellished with sequins in a pair of stunning snaps.

As always, Tess demonstrated her legs in a plunging nude mini dress covered in silver sequins as she posed backstage at Elstree Studios.

The mother-of-two kept her poker-style blonde tresses straight as she prepared for the latest live show.

His message was captioned: “7 weeks and 6 weeks later!” As the competition intensifies, who are you cheering for midway through? “

Rose, 26, and Giovanni, 31, catapulted themselves to the top of the rankings last week after securing the first ever perfect score in dance competition history.

The EastEnders actress and her professional partner left the judges stunned after she spoke with a sexy tango on Ed Sheeran’s new track, Shivers, for the Halloween special.

Rose, the show’s first deaf contestant, gave it all on the dance floor on Saturday night and the couple pulled off the flawless tango, filled with sophisticated footwork, ‘out of this world’ technique and a lot of attitude.

The incredible dance left Chief Justice Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse standing, while Craig Revel Horwood simply said Rose “broke him.”

Much to Rose and Giovanni’s delight, Anton Du Beke said, “I wrote a few things, and they all say basically perfect. Congratulations!’

As Shirley gushed, “You are absolutely awesome! One of the best parts of this tango is the way you keep your body closed and your head to the right and that extra little shoulder that came in. Wasn’t she fabulous darling.

Meanwhile, a particularly excited Motsi said, “I’ve been sitting and judging for 14 years, been a few numbers, but this one will remain epic. It was absolutely an amazing dance.

“Right from the start, your acting skills, the way you dance together, the dance technique, it was to die for!”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on Sunday 7 November at 7.15 p.m. on BBC One.