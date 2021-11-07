Tommy Dorfman “makes up for lost time” by experimenting with fashion: “My reintroduction tour”





Tommy Dorfman attends the CHANEL Soiree to Celebrate CHANEL N5 In the Stars Debut at Rockefeller Center on November 05, 2021 in New York City. Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Tommy Dorfman shares how her approach to fashion has changed since she came out of as transgender earlier this year. The actress, 29, tells PEOPLE she is on a “reintroduction tour” after publicly discussing her transition with TIME reviewed in July. Since then, she says she takes inspiration from the style of everyone around her. “My joke is, this is my reintroduction tour. But it is,” she said Friday at the Chanel No.5 In The Stars event at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The legendary fashion house hosted a celebration in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Chanel No.5 perfume, taking over the Rockefeller Center skating rink to kick off the week-long event, which runs from November 6 to 12. Dorfman, who attended the event as a guest, said: “I think I’m sort of making up for a lot of lost time and I’m inspired by everyone’s creativity.” RELATED: Andi Dorfman is “extremely proud” of cousin Tommy Dorfman for reintroducing herself as a trans She adds, “I think we all had an incredibly difficult and surreal experience together. We came out more creative. We came out as better storytellers. We came out as stronger people. And I think stronger than a community. . And so being a part of the fashion renaissance from fall 2021 to spring is a moment I’ll never forget, honestly. “ Tommy Dorfman attends the Balmain Festival as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022 at La Seine Musicale on September 29, 2021 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Pascal Le segretain / Getty Dorfman says she doesn’t feel like her personal style has changed much since its public release, explaining, “I think in a way I wear what I feel embodied in, emboldened and excited by. . “ But when it comes to fashion, the actress says Chanel in particular is a brand whose values ​​match hers as a woman. “Even the expression from the last show was so powerful and it was so strong and it was so feminine. It was fun and it was young,” she says. “It was all the things that I feel aligned with. It feels like a perfect synergy for where I am in my life.” The story continues In a conversation with transgender novelist Torrey Peters published in TIME, Dorfman, known for her role as Ryan Shaver on the Netflix series 13 reasons why, said she “identified and lived privately as a woman” for a year. RELATED: Tommy Dorfman’s husband expresses ‘so much love’ for partner after she steps out as a trans woman “It’s funny to think of going out, because I haven’t been anywhere,” she said at the time. “I see today as a reintroduction to myself as a woman, having made a medical transition. Coming out is always considered a great revelation, but I have never been absent. Today is a clarity: I’m a trans woman. My pronouns are she / she. My name is Tommy. “ In a august interview with In the style, Dorfman said the transition made him feel better than ever. “I just changed my hormones and never felt better in my life,” she told the magazine. “I have spent 28 years of my life being suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction. I don’t think I was ever really happy until last year. I watch the Internet column. of photos of me since I started working, and I can see how miserable I was in every photo. It’s wild. “

