Finally able to get married, couples are faced with logistics such as vaccination cards or trying on clothes years apart | Lifestyles

Excel sheets with proof of vaccination alongside RSVPs. Questions about whether a bar for an after-party is checking vaccination cards. Disagreements over whether people want to test, or be surrounded by people who don’t want to test, for COVID-19.

These are all some of the new layers in planning a wedding and surrounding events like bachelor parties or bridal showers, not only for the bride and groom or even a wedding planner, but also for the bridesmaids. honor and the best men.

In the days of COVID-19, that can mean navigating the vaccination status of bachelorette and bridal shower guests, conversations that can be delicate at best and argued at worst, and making tough decisions about whether who can come and how. Especially when people are traveling, the logistics can be overwhelming.

When Eliana Brant agreed to be the bridesmaid for her friends’ wedding in Chicago, she expected to walk down the aisle in April 2020.

Like most marriages of 2020, this timeline has changed.

During the bridal shower in February 2020, the coronavirus was not yet an acute concern. Then, for the March bachelorette party in New Orleans, a pregnant attendee canceled at the last minute, concerned about the exposure.

The bride, Megan McCann, remembers how they brought hand sanitizer and wipes, but it became clear the world was stopping; police closed Bourbon Street on their last night.

The flight home was pretty scary and surreal, McCann said. The next morning, they postponed their wedding for the first time.

A year and a half later, they are in final preparation for the celebration, which has been rescheduled several times. In June, they fled to Wisconsin for a small ceremony. Now the wedding celebration is scheduled for early December. And Brant is coordinating an after party.

You’d think it would be a pretty straightforward task, Brant said. But still being in the pandemic, that certainly comes with additional challenges and considerations.

She tries to find a bar that requires proof of vaccination, to ensure the safest place possible to help participants feel more comfortable. She knows that with a date right after Thanksgiving and several travel weekends, people might have additional worries.

My biggest consideration is simply not wanting people to feel pressured into doing something outside of their comfort zone, Brant said.

While researching, Brant discovered that many bars or restaurants operate at reduced hours; finding a place open until 2 or 3 a.m. that requires proof of vaccination has not been easy.

It should be easy to throw a bar party in Chicago, but it wasn’t, she said.

Wedding planners, also at the center of these storms, say weddings are now a flurry of vaccination status checks.

Amy Harloe, owner of Happily Ever After, said a bridesmaid or witness now faces similar challenges to planners.

I can 100% say things are getting trickier now for COVID and wedding planners, she said.

She now follows RSVPs as well as vaccination requirements and appetizer selections or dietary restrictions.

Some clients are relaxed on mandates; others require that all guests send him proof of vaccination in order to attend. It’s a whole new layer of tracking, she said.

Amid the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, many customers are collecting information about guest vaccines in case Chicago starts requiring it, said Lori Stephenson, owner of LOLA Event Productions. She said they included over-the-counter tests in welcome bags for out-of-town guests.

A few people are still in hiding at the weddings he has attended, said Grant McNamara, founder of The Wedding GPS, which stands for Grooms Personal Stylist. People may be more careful because of health issues that make them more vulnerable or cannot yet be vaccinated. Others are just tired or anxious about the past year and a half, he said.

A couple tested every vendor and invited to protect the grandparents they wanted to be able to attend safely and comfortably, he said. At another wedding, guests who attended a bachelor party in New York City were surprised to realize they needed vaccination cards for every bar.

It has been interesting to see how everyone handles it differently, he said. You never know what someone else is going through.

Still, he said, his team didn’t see any disagreements or issues over the differences. There was no one who gave anyone a hard time. Everyone was very respectful.

But this may not always be the case.

People planning parties for a bride or groom can find themselves in an awkward position. What if a single guest doesn’t want to test, but a guest doesn’t want to attend if not all attendees are vaccinated? What if you’re traveling for a bachelor party on the weekends? How can bridesmaids and groomsmen approach and handle these situations? Some people may choose to ignore certain events completely.

The key is to remember that these events are about the bride and groom and that, like in many situations, you aren’t going to please everyone, said Jessica Lieffring of Chicago-based label company The Polite Society. She advised establishing ground rules based on what makes the bride and groom feel safe. The couple can specify the requirements in the global invitations, which can be repeated for surrounding events. Then the decision is up to the guest, not the hosts, she said.

If the bride and groom have no requirements, then it is at the comfort level of the guests. Choosing not to attend is fine, she said, but communicate directly with the bride or groom. Tell them that you would like to be there, but that you don’t feel comfortable under the circumstances.

Remember, weddings are about celebrating the bride and groom and honoring their wishes, Lieffring said.

Finally able to enjoy postponed weddings, couples encounter new layers of logistics, especially if that costume or dress, chosen and bought years ago, still fits.

When Amy Barmann first went shopping, it was in the fall of 2019. Now, two years later, she is hoping her dress is still as perfect as ever. During the pandemic, the bridal boutique made her pick up her dress in May 2020; she didn’t try it until their postponement date, which is November 26. I said, what if I don’t fit into this?

I was like, maybe I should order a change of dress, she said. She did, but returned it when the original seemed like it would still work.

Hoping to spare their friends the pandemic planning, the couple threw an Octoberfest bachelorette party combo in their backyard last month.

Costs may also have changed; some suppliers honored the same upfront costs, but others increased the prices. Barmann said the price of his cake has doubled. Many wedding venues are facing an increase in demand after a slow year, reserving new engagements as well as postponed nuptials. Some guest lists have changed or shrunk as people have fewer guests or, feeling uncomfortable attending for some reason, people have turned down invitations.

For the December wedding, where Brant is the bridesmaid, Peter Toutant is the witness. He had his suit cut almost 18 months ago; he hopes he still fits. Part of what COVID-19 has affected, he said, is not being able to see his boyfriend, the groom, more while preparing for the wedding, as he lives in Portland, Oregon. Yet, after such a long period of time, marriage means more.

It’s almost like the wedding is going to be both a wedding and a reunion of this group of friends, he said. It’s like we finally have the opportunity to come together and celebrate all the things we were looking to celebrate.