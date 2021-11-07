Rams men’s football season ends in overtime heartache





Reading time: 2 minutes By Mario Russo An Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semi-final return offer from the Rams men’s soccer team was swallowed up in the Lions’ lair, losing 3-2 in overtime to York University on 6 November. With less than three minutes to go in extra time, a strike from Yorks Niko Sigur curled into Rams goalkeeper Praveen Ahilan’s left post and made its way into the net. The Rams found themselves unable to recover from the heartbreak and that ended their 2021 season. “It doesn’t look like today, but as long as I’m at Ryerson, one day we’ll win the national title, as long as I’m alive,” said Rams head coach Filip Prostran. Heavy is the head that wears the crown and heading into that semifinal game, the Rams’ hugely talented offense would face their biggest test this season against the York Lions. The game switched to the Rams’ favor in the 25th minute when a Yorks header Gabriel Jodhan saw the referee hit his back pocket. The Lions defenseman received a red card and was ejected from the game, giving the Rams the one-man advantage. But even with that extra footwork, Ryerson was still unable to get on the board. The Rams found themselves in a massive hole to open the second half after allowing goals to Omar Marzouk and Soji Olatoye in the opening 45 minutes of the game. The message before the break was clear from head coach Prostran, who believed that if his team could score a goal they would have York on the ropes. The first step was to put down the shovel and the Rams did just that on the man’s advantage, by attacking Zakaria Abdi. The 54th minute saw the Rams come closer to one. Almost thirty minutes later, the magic of the Rams’ season has spread to the pitch. A desperate cross has made its way to the forehead of rookie sensation Justin Santos. The ensuing header would fall directly at the foot of Brandon Barone, quickly seizing the opportunity and tying up the game for two. After the game, Prostran said his side had shown incredible character throughout a game filled with hard work. Two 15-minute overtime halves would prolong the late drama and decide which team would play in the OUA Finals. But the game’s winning goal would not be found in the first half of extra time. Instead, the game was marked by end-to-end action and the Yorks coach’s dismissal. The final minutes of the second half of extra time are when York Lions Stadium came to life, when Sigur scored a dagger. For the home fans it was a time of celebration, but for the visiting Rams, the wind had been cut. Grief only makes us stronger, said Prostran. FOLLOWING: The Rams are heading into the offseason and will try to make their way back up the mountain to the top of the OUA next fall. Related

