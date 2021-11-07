Fashionable TV chief Kashiff Khan forced Minister Aslam Shaikh to come to party, says Nawab Malik





Image source: PTI / REPRESENTATION. Fashion TV chief Kashiff Khan forced Minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the party, according to Nawab Malik. Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik claimed Fashion TV director Kashiff Khan forced Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Minister Aslam Shaikh to surrender at the Cordelia cruise ship party and also planned to bring the children of various ministers to the party. “Kashiff Khan forced our minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the party and also planned to bring the children of various ministers in our government to the party. If Aslam Shaikh had been there it would have been Udta Maharashtra after Udta Punjab, ”said Malik. Malik alleged that Aryan Khan did not purchase the ticket to the Cordelia cruise ship party and claimed that NCB official Sameer Wankhede set the trap for the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “Aryan Khan didn’t buy the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there,” he tweeted. “A roll of paper which was a Fashion TV brand was seized in the case and it is said that drugs are consumed through this roll. Why was the owner not arrested? The owner of that brand is Kashiff Khan. He is a partner of Wankhede and was present at the party, “he added. Malik said that Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind and partner of NCB area director Sameer Wankhede to demand a ransom. At a press conference in Mumbai today, Malik alleged that there was a link between the area manager of the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP). “We believe there may have been discussions between Sameer Wankhede and the BJP leadership,” said Malik. “Mohit Kamboj and Sameer Wankhede met outside Oshiwara cemetery on October 7. Wankhede panicked and complained to police that they were being chased. “Vijay Pagare told me that they had been staying at the Lalit hotel for 7 months. Manish and Vilas Bhanushali, Sam D’Souza came there. Girls came too, drugs were used there and money was also there. traded there, “he said. An NCB team dismantled an alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship heading for Goa in the middle of the sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have so far been arrested in the case. . (With ANI inputs) Latest news from India

