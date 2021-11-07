Will the perfect men’s dress ever exist – and will men wear it?

More famous men wear dresses: from actor Billy Porter on the red carpet to singer-songwriter Harry Styles on the cover of Vogue. They drew plenty of comments, both positive and negative, leading fashion commentators to question whether dresses could become an integral part of the men’s sartorial landscape. At this year’s Met Gala, racing driver Lewis Hamilton wore a white lace dress over a black suit and singer Troye Sivan wore a simple black dress. Most recently, rapper Lil Nas X wore a purple suit with a matching train to the MTV Video Music Awards and a Cinderella-style dress at a previous awards show.

The trend means a return to old sartorial standards, when more androgynous clothing was accepted and, indeed, required. Such garments were not dresses as we understand them today: the dress is a garment that has become indelibly feminine. But could skirts and dresses become traditional clothing for 21st century men beyond these famous pioneers? Our contemporary construction of masculinity is, of course, relatively recent. Until the early 20th century, boys and girls wore dresses until boys had panties (put on panties or short pants) around the age of seven. Pink was a manly color, and it was almost indistinguishable from toddler boys and girls.

Androgynous dresses

Before the 15th century, a lot of clothing for men and women was quite androgynous, especially outside of Europe where in many cultures it continues today.

Japanese kimonos are dresses with only subtle hints of the difference between the sexes. In parts of North Africa, the jellabiya, a long loose robe perfect for the hot climate, is worn daily by both men and women. Ancient Egyptian men, including the Pharaohs, wore the schenti, a kilt-like wrap skirt. This garment was so practical and versatile that it remained popular for over 2,000 years.

Ancient Greece and Rome saw the universal wearing of the tunic, a simple robe that was shorter and looser for men, but constructed similarly for both sexes. The elite wore a longer chiton and gown, which could be more elaborately accessorized to indicate the gender of the wearer. In these societies, the higher a man was in the social ladder, the longer his robe was.

Divided clothing (not known then as trousers) was generally worn only by soldiers and the working class. For the ancient Greeks and Romans, leg covers were more representative of barbarians than powerful and civilized men.

From AD 800 onward, bifurcated (split, two-legged) styles slowly emerged in the Christian world, propagated by medieval Emperor Charlemagne as a way to link physicality and aggression with new European concepts of virility. Such clothing later came to symbolize (male) control and authority.

It was, however, a gradual process. In medieval Europe, men and women wore long, layered clothes and tunics until the slow advent of tailoring in the 1400s. Even armor, the most macho masculine outfits, could still feature a pleated metal skirt in the same way as contemporary tunics.

From the 15th century, shorter tunics settled down for men, under which they could wear stockings or stockings and, later, panties. Aside from brief outlier trends (eg mocked and ephemeral petticoats), men’s hems have continued to move north.

The advent of stockings and the fly and, until the 1820s, relatively tight-fitting pants for men, acted as a non-verbal reminder of their political and economic power. This contrasted sharply with the treatment of women’s legs, which, as one writer said in 1818: Although dressed, they are immediately tied to parts that are not and that decency strictly hides from view.

The repression of expression

Women have long struggled to wear pants, making quiet strides in adopting the bloomer as an undergarment in the 19th century. Although gradually accepted as trouser wearers in the early twentieth century (and in the professional field from the late 1960s), the same freedom of sartorial choice was not granted to men.

For women, wearing pants represented physical freedom, facilitating certain jobs and therefore financial freedom. Men do not have this same need, in a practical sense, to adopt dresses. Arguably, a dress does not facilitate any aspect of life, but it does allow an individual to express themselves in different ways. Restricting this suggests repression of much more than physical movement.

It could be argued that since the 18th century (at least in the West), men have taken on the role of second fiddle to women in terms of glamor and excitement in clothing. Contrary to popular belief, it was generally women who imposed what we now see as extravagant and restrictive dress customs, such as the caged crinoline. For many women, fashion was the one area of ​​life over which they had some control.

In the 19th century, an era described by psychologist Carl Flugel as the great male renunciation of brilliant fashion, men had incredibly few choices of clothing compared to women. The monopoly of (male) costume is perhaps the result of this partiality. Promoting men’s dresses could correct the imbalance.

Fit dresses for men

If dresses are to become a real part of men’s fashion again, we must first establish what differences, if any, there will be with women. How will the adjustment be determined? How will they be worn?

It is not necessarily the same as producing androgynous or fluid clothes between the sexes. These are dresses that will make men who want to still feel masculine like pants can make women feminine.

While trendy pants were often designed to conform to a woman’s body (apart from utility and war uniforms), there appear to be very few dresses designed exclusively for the male body.

Billy Porter’s velvet tuxedo dress worn to the 2019 Oscars was an exception. A hybrid garment of male and female, he used black to tie in with contemporary female clothing and traditional men’s evening wear. Crafted by designer Christian Siriano, it consisted of a tuxedo-style bodice with a voluminous ball-gown skirt.

This dress was elite rather than traditional fashion, created exclusively for Porter. The ethereal Gucci number of Styles on the cover of Vogue is also hardly accessible to the everyday consumer, requiring a high level of confidence to be successful.

The same can be said of the dresses and spiral dresses chosen by Carl Clemons-Hopkins at the 2021 Emmy Awards and Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye at the Creative Arts Emmys in 2018. As Oscar Wilde said when discussing dress reform for women women in the 1880s: If the slit skirt is to be of any positive value, it must give up any idea of ​​being identical in appearance to an ordinary skirt [it must] sacrifice its frills and insane frills. Maybe men’s dresses should have the same goal: not to pretend to be something else, but to come to life as new, separate pieces of clothing.

A viable option?

Examples such as Porter and Styles dresses spark an intrigued debate. Other examples of men wearing dresses are usually associated with cross-dressing or those undergoing a gender reassignment.

Huge advancements over the past few decades have made their visibility and acceptance much more widespread, as well as the fluid gender and queer identity becoming an integral part of the fashion landscape, thanks to designers such as Harris Reed, Telfar Clemens and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

Each, in their own way, creates and champions fluid fashion, showing the world how it can be done. However, we’re not yet at the point where most men would view a dress as a viable option, or where a man wearing a dress wouldn’t provoke assumptions about sexuality or gender identity. We also seem to be at a crossroads when it comes to how robed men are received by different communities.

Controversy erupted earlier this year when the cisgender man, rapper Kid Cudi, performed on Saturday Night Live wearing a dress meant to pay homage to Kurt Cobain.

In 1993, Cobain had daringly donned a dress with a similar pattern, but shorter on the cover of The Face magazine, drawing considerable backlash. In 2021, wearing a looser, longer and more classically feminine style, Cudi was widely praised. However, some commentators, especially those in the LGBTQI community, felt her choice was nothing more than a costume worn by an artist.

Some have pointed out that what he saw as a publicity stunt amounted to a life and death decision, in which trans people were severely bullied. The reality is that no matter how casually a man wears a dress, and whatever his motives for doing so, the choice is fraught with political, emotional and social ramifications. It will be commented on and judged, positively or negatively. Earlier this year, Post Malone singer’s stylist Catherine Hahn put the singer in a dress, another tribute to Cobain.

The success of this outfit inspired her to create a unisex dress that could be worn every day. At work, at school, on a skateboard or on a date. The result is an oversized, mid-calf length plaid shirt that is reminiscent of ’90s grunge styles and certainly offers a fun, fresh and casual option for men. However, it’s still unisex, rather than aimed specifically at men. Its shirt-like cut makes for a familiar, non-threatening sequence for those who wish to experiment with dresses. This style is the closest we’ve seen to a potentially common and achievable male dress option.

Dresses will likely remain a novelty to many men, a display of bravery and individuality similar to the pioneers of rational and aesthetic sartorial movements of the 19th and 20th centuries. Remember, during this pandemic there has been an increase in the designs of male skirts by Burberry and Stefan Cooke. Many of them are inspired by the traditional male skirt, the kilt. But the longer models, mid-calves, pleats and trapezoids were also defended. More men may have felt comfortable experimenting with a skirt or dress during the privacy of the lockdown.

The year 2020 has been a seismic change in life as well as in fashion. But given the highly gendered and ingrained nature of dress codes, it seems unlikely that men’s dresses will go mainstream anytime soon.

