FACES OF CEBU: Ayin Visitacion, 26, Lolita fashion enthusiast

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 26-year-old digital artist and book illustrator is changing the way people think about fashion.

Ayin “’Yiyin” Visitacion is an artist, cosplayer, and Lolita fashion enthusiast, who sees vibrancy and color in all of her world. She is committed to taking this color wherever she goes.

Yiyin describes Lolita fashion as an alternative fashion style based on clothing and styles from the Victorian and Rococo era. It has an aesthetic of cuteness, femininity, and modesty detailed with laces, frills, and ribbons.

Lolita fashion has a distinct silhouette where the skirt has volume achieved with a petticoat. The whole look is coordinated from the headgear to the shoes.

“There is a whole range of Lolita sub-styles out there, but the main three are Classic, Gothic, and Sweet Lolita! Personally, I love wearing sweet, classic lolita, ”she said.

Yiyin’s love for Lolita fashion began in the midst of the pandemic, in mid-2020 when she felt the urge to slowly change her wardrobe to reflect a more personal aesthetic.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she started shopping for her clothes in online stores and was particularly interested in stores selling kawaii and Lolita fashion clothes.

“IIt didn’t snowball a bit from there. I have continued ever since that having and wearing pretty outfits makes me happy. Even though I’m stuck at home all the time, I would always dress to cheer myself up. It’s also a good exercise to coordinate pieces with a theme in mind like fruit or the spring season, ”she said.

Despite being a cosplayer herself, Yiyin distinguishes between her cosplay and her Lolita fashion.

She said Lolita fashion is a form of self-expression, but cosplay is the art of donning a costume and taking on someone’s character or a fictional form.

“Lolita is NOT a cosplay! I know people think that any sort of dressing is like being in a costume, but it’s just another style of fashion like punk or goth. It’s a way of expressing ourselves through our clothes! Cosplay is about portraying someone’s character when we just want to dress nicely and be ourselves, ”she said.

As an artist, Yiyin also draws inspiration from her Lolita fashion to create concepts. Sheis taking shape in her lolita outfits and it has helped her to draw better in terms of fashion and clothes.

Financially, keeping the Lolita fashion lifestyle can take quite a bit of resources, which is why Yiyin has multiple jobs as a freelance book illustrator and digital artist.

However, for her, being able to express herself freely through her fashion is a priority and an important aspect of her being.

Yiyin remains a rare find for now as the Lolita fashion community in Cebu continues to grow, but she hopes to see more fans in the future.

“I hope there will be more encounters with other lolitas and beginners will freely join us! I would love to see the different styles and ways of dressing in everyone’s lolita. It’s a very small community at the moment, but it’s fun when we host tea parties and hopefully exchange meetups. I would also like to see more lolitas in public, ”she said.

As for the artists who still have trouble expressing themselves, Yiyin urges them to grow at their own pace and never to skip the fundamentals.

“Your artistic style will develop naturally as you take inspiration from things that are close to your heart and that interest you. Also find and be part of artist communities or with artist friends! she said.

/ bmjo

