Jil Sander ski wear, coming to a block near you

Luc Meier That’s a good buzzword, isn’t it? Collaboration. His newsworthy people listen to the news of a collaboration. We really only want to do things that make sense, to create something that we couldn’t do on our own otherwise. So it’s not just about working with brands that somehow have a parallel marketing goal.

We never want to have only two logos on a product. It’s not really that interesting, to be honest. Whether it’s Mackintosh or Birkenstock or now with Arcteryx, these are all specialist brands. They have a great deal of expertise in the things they do.

With Arcteryx, how did the process start?

Luke We would work on the shapes and create patterns, and then send them to their developers, and they would help us design the parts the right way. So it was a product-driven dialogue in the beginning. Obviously we respect the aesthetic of Arcteryx, but we really wanted to integrate it into Jil Sander’s world and give it our aesthetic touch.

They really helped us explain some of the reasons they make things a certain way. Even though it’s as simple as some drawstrings they have on a coat, for example, they never have a loop because it could catch on something. Subtle things like that, that they’ve worked on for years and years.

But it’s the same on the other side, where we have people in our workshops who have been working on Jil Sander pieces for over 20 years, where we have a dialogue with them about the shape of a shoulder or how some parts need to fit.