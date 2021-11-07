Fashion
Jil Sander ski wear, coming to a block near you
It’s a widely accepted truth that fashion has reached the peak of collaboration.
Almost all the combinations have been made: an independent brand partnering with a fast fashion company; the great designer collaborating on a line of affordable accessories; European luxury brands pride themselves on other European luxury brands.
When everything has already been done, how can a new collaboration be necessary?
Ask Lucie and Luke Meier, the married creative directors of Jil Sander, who has maintained a fairly modest collaboration pace, making raincoats for Mackintosh in 2019 and sandals for Birkenstocks this year. They will say it’s about offering the highest levels of functionality and practicality.
That’s why their next collaboration, widely released on November 10 (and two days earlier in a pop-up store in New York City), is a collection of men’s, women’s and unisex apparel for technical Canadian outdoor brand Arcteryx.
There must be a real reason for doing them, Mr Meier said of the collaborations. It’s not just there to create the hype. These are really things that we love and feel as complementary to Jil Sander’s world.
Although it helps that Arcteryx is incredibly hyped. The brand is a staple of gorpcore, camping wear as street wear is especially popular among urban and biting men’s wear lovers.
So while the collaboration is designed for skiing, snowboarding, and outdoor sports, these pieces may end up being as prevalent in downtown Manhattan as they are on the ski slopes. (Like previous collaborations, this one falls under Jil Sander +, an outerwear sub-line for going to the mountains, the seaside or the countryside, where you want things to work and be functional, but you don’t want to give up your aesthetic, Mr. Meier said.) Prices range between $ 1,500 and $ 2,500.
Here, in an edited interview from their studio in Milan, where they each wore shades of white against a white Zoom background, the designers talk about their approach to collaborations and how to grow up in cold climates (him in Vancouver, her in the Alps ) influenced their work with Arcteryx.
We’ve seen so, so many fashion collaborations over the past few years. How do you decide when to look for them or say yes when they come to you?
Luc Meier That’s a good buzzword, isn’t it? Collaboration. His newsworthy people listen to the news of a collaboration. We really only want to do things that make sense, to create something that we couldn’t do on our own otherwise. So it’s not just about working with brands that somehow have a parallel marketing goal.
We never want to have only two logos on a product. It’s not really that interesting, to be honest. Whether it’s Mackintosh or Birkenstock or now with Arcteryx, these are all specialist brands. They have a great deal of expertise in the things they do.
With Arcteryx, how did the process start?
Luke We would work on the shapes and create patterns, and then send them to their developers, and they would help us design the parts the right way. So it was a product-driven dialogue in the beginning. Obviously we respect the aesthetic of Arcteryx, but we really wanted to integrate it into Jil Sander’s world and give it our aesthetic touch.
They really helped us explain some of the reasons they make things a certain way. Even though it’s as simple as some drawstrings they have on a coat, for example, they never have a loop because it could catch on something. Subtle things like that, that they’ve worked on for years and years.
But it’s the same on the other side, where we have people in our workshops who have been working on Jil Sander pieces for over 20 years, where we have a dialogue with them about the shape of a shoulder or how some parts need to fit.
The collection was designed for mountain sports. Your hobbies?
Lucie Meier I grew up in Zermatt in a ski resort, so there was no way to escape it. And Luke spent a lot of winters in Whistler, BC. It’s something we’ve been doing since we were kids and still really love it. As soon as we can get out in the snow and the mountains, we go for it.
Luke We still have at least 20 days of skiing a year. Milan is very well located, you can get to the Alps very easily, very quickly. We also try to get back to Vancouver once a year, even just in the local mountains in the city, for night skiing or something.
So, technical winter clothing is something you’ve been wanting to do for a while?
Lucy I mean, these kinds of pieces have been a part of our life for a long time. It’s just that we wanted to have the right partner, so we waited until the time was right.
Luke I think it’s harder and harder to find great looking clothes that work so well. It’s kind of one of the others, you can get some really working things that work amazingly well, but sometimes you feel like an astronaut or something. You just wish it looked a little more beautiful with a little more soul, and didn’t feel so plastic and industrial.
Is there a piece that you like or that you think is representative of the collection?
Luke I love the combination.
Lucy I also like the onesie.
Tell more about the combination.
Luke It’s a 3L Gore-Tex fullsuit, and it’s somewhat comforting, just to be sealed, like you’re not going to have any snow under the hems of your jacket. There’s a comfort in something that is usually quite nylon.
Lucy Perhaps his nostalgia for childhood. It’s time to get back to a onesie.
This desire for comfort is definitely something that a lot of people have wanted from their clothes over the past year and a half.
Luke But we still want that, even above all the homecore, the loungewear, the idea that you are sitting at home so you don’t have to get dressed. We always want to be comfortable, even wearing a perfectly fitted suit. It’s really part of our approach. It’s not about sacrificing for the looks. You should also be able to
Lucy feel good in what you wear.
