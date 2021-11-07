Supreme clues from a collaboration with Tiffany & Co. – WWD





In his latest flirtation with luxury – and his first with a jeweler – Supreme hinted at a future collaboration with Tiffany & Co. The New York-based skate brand and iconic jeweler simultaneously teased the project on their Instagram channels, posting a video of a young man wearing a white t-shirt and a pearl necklace. The camera walks past the spider tattoo on her arm to focus on the necklace, which has a silver tag hanging down as a pendant. The two brands didn’t put any text with the message, only a chain link emoji. Jewelry is a surprising category for Supreme, which frequently associates with sportswear or outdoor brands such as Nike, The North Face, Vans, Champion, Timberland, Lacoste, Levi’s and Stone Island. Its 2017 collaboration with Louis Vuitton on leather goods and clothing helped start a trend for luxury streetwear, and Supreme continued in 2018 with a range of luggage with Rimowa, another brand owned by French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis. Vuitton. LVMH added Tiffany & Co. to its stable of brands at the end of 2020, also integrating Alexandre Arnault, previously CEO of Rimowa, as Executive Vice President, Products and Communications. The tie-up with Supreme appears to be part of the slogan of one of the jeweler’s recent campaigns, This is Not Your Mother’s Tiffany, as LVMH shakes up the famous American company with a fleet of brand ambassadors – including Beyoncé and Jay -Z, Blackpink singer and recent solo artist Rosé, and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy – and a high impact commercial. It also suggests that Supreme is plugged into the popularity of men wearing jewelry traditionally seen as feminine, including pearls. In recent years, Supreme has also collaborated with leading fashion brands such as Junya Watanabe, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yohji Yamamoto and Emilio Pucci. Separately, Supreme invited its Instagram followers to sign up to shop at an upcoming store in Berlin. According to sources, it will open on November 11 at 74 Torrestrasse, recently the site of an MCM pop-up and previously an Adidas-operated retail store showcasing its collaborations. SEE ALSO: VF to acquire Supreme, valuing the brand at over $ 2.1 billion The supreme-ification of VF Corp. EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s campaign

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/supreme-tiffany-collaboration-jewelry-1234990786/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos