Cowboy outfit not necessarily suitable for business trips

Q I have lived for many years in West Texas where in business it is okay to wear cowboy boots and western hats. Boots are so pervasive in my work clothes that I don’t even own a pair of regular dress shoes. Now I will be traveling to Chicago and New York on business. Should I change my appearance? I would definitely prefer not.

A Well, no, you don’t need to change your appearance, but it might be a good idea to change it a bit. Please know that I am not suggesting that you cannot express your personal past and your individuality by wearing one or the other – the boots or the hat – to one or two situations that you will witness in Chicago. and New York. But wearing both at the same time to all events seems a bit too “look at me”, and could also look like a costume.

It depends a lot on what image you want to present as well as what your business wants to present outside of Texas. If the image of your business is not “all Texan” then being a team player and fitting in might be the way to go. Or are you aiming to be a maverick to stand out, and is that acceptable to those above you? What do you want your clothes to say about you? If your clothes send the wrong message, they are not doing you any good. I don’t think it’s helpful for a man to announce that he’s somehow “different” from the people he works with, especially if he’s in the lower management. Of course, if he’s a Texas oil millionaire, he can do whatever he wants. On the other hand, nice black dress shoes are a must have in most men’s wardrobes and won’t take away from your macho image.

Before a man decides to wear boots, he needs to know if his workplace is against them. The best way to fit boots into a work wardrobe is to limit them to work situations, that is, when you are not wearing a suit. If you decide to replace your boots with a pair of regular dress shoes, remember that the boots have a higher heel than other shoes and, therefore, can affect the length of your pants. Check the length in a mirror while wearing regular shoes; make sure your pants are not too long. Also, keep in mind that the higher the heel and the more pointed the toe, the more visible and eye-catching the boots become.

Granted, there must be a few occasions throughout the year when you are home and invited to a social or work event where dressing in more traditional attire keeps you comfortable. Isn’t there a wedding, religious event, high profile business meeting, or even a New Year’s Eve party where beautiful black dress shoes could find their way into your regular shoe rotation? They too can be very comfortable and they don’t have to be expensive. I doubt that wearing a western hat is essential for all of these occasions.

While it is true that Western clothing can and is part of appropriate clothing in many areas (perhaps especially in Texas), a big part of business success is knowing when to dress for the occasion. and how to get there. to do. The usual line between formal wear, work wear and casual wear is often blurred without anyone feeling uncomfortable. But the smart (and successful) businessman is careful about what might make others uncomfortable.

So you can definitely take your hat and boots with you when traveling, but don’t wear them too often or both at the same time. And above all, do not combine them with turquoise jewelry and belts with large silver buckles.

