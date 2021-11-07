Emirati jewelry designer Alia bin Omair wins Fashion Trust Arabia award





Delicate gold pieces inspired by Emirati culture, that’s what earned Alia bin Omair the jewelry award at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2021. The Emirati jeweler’s namesake brand has received high praise for collections such as Satami, based on the traditional coin necklace worn by older generations, and Touminah, named after the celebration for children memorizing the Quran. It impressed the jury, which included British model Naomi Campbell and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, who attended the Fashion Trust Arabia awards ceremony held in Doha. The other participants were Lebanese designer Elie Saab, stylist and ex-Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld, model and TV presenter Alexa Chung, photographer Juergen Teller, creative director of Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, Virgil Abloh. Six winners, including bin Omair, were chosen from a shortlist of 24 finalists. More than 700 applications have been received for the 2021 event, organizers said. Satami earrings from Emirati jewelry designer Alia bin Omair, one of the 2021 Fashion Trust Arabia Prize winners. Photo: Alia ben Omair “I still can’t get over this,” the creator posted on Instagram after the event. The ready-to-wear prize was awarded to the Iraqi-born designer Zaid Affas. Born in Kuwait, raised in London and now living in Los Angeles, Affas mixes fluid, almost sculptural forms with pointed cuts. Moroccan designer Mohamed Benchellal won the evening wear category, for his dramatic and voluminous pieces, while his Moroccan compatriot Bilal Fellah chose the accessories designer for his eyewear brand Port Tanger. Franco-Sudanese designer Abdelgader El Tayeb won the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award, for his ready-to-wear line that merges the different stories of his native country, Sudan. The award is named after the former Vogue Italy editor-in-chief who died in 2016. Footwear designer Amina Muaddi has been named the winner of the new Entrepreneur of the Year award. Founded in 2018 as a non-profit organization, Fashion Trust Arabia aims to support emerging regional names in the Middle East and North Africa. The 2021 winners will each receive $ 200,000, along with mentorship from industry experts and sustainability training. The winners will also see their work carried by MatchesFashion.com and Maison de Mode at Harrods. Read more Chanel Fashion President: “Dubai is an important international platform” Update: November 7, 2021, 11:52 a.m.

