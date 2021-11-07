Fashion
Eva Longoria sparkles in black sequined dress as she lights up LACMA’s tenth annual Art + Film gala
Eva Longoria sparkles in a black sequined dress while showing off her voluminous curls as she lights up LACMA’s tenth annual Art + Film Gala
Eva Longoria looked effortlessly elegant as she graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s tenth annual Art + Film Gala on Saturday night.
The Desperate Housewives star, 46, sparkled in a stunning black one-shoulder dress covered in sequins.
The gala returned in person on Saturday after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, although new safety precautions are now in effect.
Back in Black: Eva Longoria, 46, looked glamorous in a black sequined dress as she walked the red carpet at the tenth annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art + Film Gala on Saturday
Eva put on a busty display in the plunge outfit, which featured a thin spaghetti strap covered in her long hair.
She went for a glamorous look and styled her brunette locks in thick, luscious curls over her shoulder and down her back.
The dress, which was lightly gathered around her stomach, exposed her back.
Her outfit came down to the floor and almost swallowed up her black wedge heels.
Classic Style: Eva put on a busty display in the plunge outfit, which featured a thin spaghetti strap covered over her long hair. She went for a glamorous look and styled her brunette locks in thick, luscious curls over her shoulder and down her back.
The Overboard actress completed her shimmering sequin dress with a crisp smoky eye.
Eva didn’t seem to have bothered with a purse or other accessories, although her sparkly jewelry complemented the sequined dress.
She wore thick square diamond earrings, and she also sported several large bands on her fingers, as well as silver nails that glistened against her dress.
She was joining the other stars at this year’s gala to honor artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
Sleek: The dress, which was lightly gathered around her stomach, exposed her back. Her outfit came down to the floor and almost swallowed up her black wedge heels
Other attendees included Miley Cyrus, Elle Fanning and, of course, Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw.
Gucci continued its partnership with the beloved Los Angeles Art Museum by returning as a sponsor this year, as the gala coincides with the luxury brand’s 100th anniversary.
According to LACMA, all proceeds from the gala are used to fund LACMA’s initiative to place the film at the heart of museum programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission.
This mission includes exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming, in addition to screenings that explore the intersection of art and cinema.
Since its inception, the Art + Film Gala has honored legendary directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick and Clint Eastwood, as well as artists Betye Saar, Catherine Opie and John Baldessari.
In good company: She joined the other stars at this year’s gala to honor artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, as well as iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg
