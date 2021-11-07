Color is the new black as fashion looks to a bright future | Fashion

From the classic little black dress to an always cool biker jacket, black has long been the last fashion word when it comes to chic. I like black because it affirms, draws and stylizes, said Yves Saint Laurent. A woman in a black dress is a pencil stroke. But, in a post-restriction world, even that seal of approval has been undermined. Because, in 2021, the color is the new black.

Harpers Bazaar has published an article titled How Gen Z Killed Basic Black in which writer Isabel Slone argued that utilitarianism has been replaced by a spirit of experimentation in fashion. Black, such a useful and versatile wardrobe staple, is the guy for fall. An all-black wardrobe is no longer a shortcut for a mysterious and brooding individual, Slone wrote. More and more it telegraphs that a person is, well, old-fashioned.

The adoption of color is widespread. Scroll through any trendy Instagram feed and you’ll find influencers dressed in vibrant colors ranging from pumpkin orange and primrose yellow, aqua blue, neon pink and grass green, sometimes all in the same. outfit. The trend can also be seen in the street style and on celebrities like Rihanna in light green at a dinner in New York, and Kim kardashian in pink highlighter from head to toe when hosting Saturday Night Live recently. Within 48 hours of Kardashian’s appearance, searches for rose increased 82% on the fashion research platform, Lyst.

Color is also on the podium. Tagwalk, a fashion search engine that documents runway trends, reports that colorblocking on Spring / Summer 2022 shows was up 273% from the previous year. The Guccis Love Parade in Los Angeles was a veritable rainbow of pinks, yellows and reds, while Kelly green, a shade similar to the Rihannas coat and also featured in the collections of brands ranging from Rejina Pyo to Bottega Veneta has been declared. the color of now through She magazine.

This shift from black is in part due to the relaxation of restrictions in most countries. The color expresses joy and allows its wearer to appear dressed in an attractive concept after 18 months at home in heather gray sweatpants.

Fashion psychologist Dr Dawnn Karen has said that people dress for their best lives and that comes with a certain abandonment. Were going to superimpose this clash. I’ll put this on, I don’t care if it matches, she said. They receive this internal validation. We no longer look at others, we look at ourselves.

Rosanna Falconer. Photography: David M Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Eco-Age

The rise of color in fashion also reflects the celebration of personal style that dominates fashion today, especially online. Rosanna Falconer, brand consultant and co-founder of FashMash, is known to her followers on Instagram for her brightly colored outfits.

She says fashion’s adoption of color started with the digital revolution. A pink dress much better photographed for e-commerce than a black one. But, while the pixelation of the screen means this has been rectified, the color still stands out. A colorful design conveys so much more in a 10-second TikTok video and might just stop scrolling and result in a like, she said.

However, wearing color isn’t just about getting attention. It can be a way to boost your own mood, at a time when uncertainty remains. People try to dress happily, Karen said, because of this uncertainty, this anxiety, this melancholy.

Falconer also believes in the power of color to make its wearer feel better. She says she wears it as much for the effect it has on my surroundings as it does for the effect it has on me on dull gray fall days, it’s tempting to cocoon in neutral colors. But I promise you, even 10 minutes in a bright color brings the mind to a brighter day.

Influencer Nicole Ocran describes herself as a pink person and her Instagram account features yellow, orange, green and lilac. She says black, for her, is reminiscent of an old rule-based idea of ​​fashion. Back in the fashion days I grew up in, it was definitely associated with, it’s the only way to be chic, and minimal wardrobes. Now she moves away from the dark: he feels a little too safe. I am at this kind of stage in my life where I want to be more playful.