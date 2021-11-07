Tess Daly wows Strictly fans in most unexpected nude mini dress



















November 07, 2021



Bring more glitter and glamor to the Come dance strictly ballroom, Tess Daly stepped out in a sparkling pink Nadine Merabi dress on Saturday night, and her latest look is so stunning! Presenting the show live alongside his co-star Claudia winkleman, Tess completed her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of leg-lengthening nude heels. READ: Tess Daly stuns in black top in romantic snap with hubby Vernon Kay Coordinating her makeup with the pink hues of her outfit, the TV star rocked a smoky eye with a feline film, pink blush and a matching soft pink lip. As for her iconic blonde mane, Tess wore her shiny tresses in a straight style – divine! She accessorized with a pair of The Hoop station earrings. Loading the player … VIDEO: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s 5 Style Lessons Sharing a preview of her look on Instagram ahead of the show’s start, Tess wrote: “7 weeks and 6 weeks to come! As the competition intensifies, who are you cheering for midway through? @Bbcstrictly. ds “. READ: Tess Daly stuns in tight-fitting jumpsuit backstage Strictly photo MORE: Tess Daly Sends Strictly Come Dancing Fans Wild In Gorgeous Black Dress Returning to the BBC’s hit series for Week 7, Tess’ latest appearance comes after last week’s Halloween special, which saw Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima leave the competition. Tess looked amazing in a sparkly pink mini dress Keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, the pair faced Olympian Adam Peaty and professional partner Katya Jones in the final two. On a milestone week, viewers also saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice make history by scoring the show’s first 40-point score ever. Last week Tess wowed in a black 16 Arlington evening gown Pulling on a black dress with a ruffled bottom from Arlington 16 for the Spooktacular special, Tess accessorized her outfit with rings from Stephen Webster. Switching to a similar mini version for the following results show on Sunday night, she changed her floor-length gown to a feathered tuxedo dress by Karen Millen. Claudia winkleman looked equally stunning for Halloween as she opted for a sparkly mini dress. The dynamic duo often complement each other on screen – Tess is regularly styled by James Yardley while Claudia works closely with Sinead McKeefry. “The girls are awesome. If they both want to wear something similar, they’re both the first to say ‘no, you’re wearing it, I’m going to wear something else …’ which does them honor. let’s not do it drama, ”said Sinead HELLO!. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

