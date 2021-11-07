Bride surprises blind groom with special wedding dress he feels, makes him cry when he touches her

There are no limits to true love. The love of a couple was not only visible but also felt.

Kelly Anne and Anthony Ferraro met in New Jersey through a group of friends. Like mad love, they decided to go on a date after they met.

Anthony is blind, so Kelly has something unique planned for their first date. She chose a velvet dress for their first date because it could be nice to be touched.

When she told her sister, she laughed!

“I remember my sister laughing at me, because I was like, ‘I’m going to wear a velvet dress so he can smell it. She said to me, ‘It’s so old-fashioned, he’s not really going to smell your dress just because he’s blind.’ I was like, ‘No he could, you don’t know,’ ”said Kelly Anne. “Then it ended up being something that was so important to him. “

Anthony practices wrestling and judo and travels a lot. Kelly started dating him. Kelly was explaining the scenery in detail when the two traveled together soAnthony could enjoy it in his own way. She became his eyes for the world, as he said.

Kelly Anne and Anthony Ferraro as a couple in 2021

“My whole life changed when I met Kelly. I remember not being able to see anything when I traveled, ”he said. “She described these landscapes to me, as if visually, where they painted these images in my head. She literally became my eyes for the world.

Their love grew to the point that they wanted to get married.

Kelly didn’t want to wear the typical white dress of most brides. Instead, she wanted to remember their first date. So she got a custom wedding dress with lots of textures so thatAnthony could “see” by feeling.

Kelly took her hands and placed them over her dress when they finally met at the altar.

Anthony was able to sense her in a way that no other outfit had allowed him to. It felt like he was touching an angel, reported Featured stories.

“She’s like, I’m here, I’m here, smell my dress,” he said. “I felt like I was blown away, I started to cry. It was as if I had been able to see Kelly. It was the best part. I could smell her dress. When I smelled the dress, it was just painting this picture of an angel in my mind, and it was so beautiful.

Happy couple Kelly Anne and Anthony Ferraro shed tears on their wedding day in 2021

The couple got married and kept going after a little sobbing session. This was precisely what Kelly had hoped for: a beautiful moment to see and experience. Love is not just a feeling; it also implies action and sacrifice!

Kelly goes above and beyond her love, serving as a lesson in acceptance for others.

“Putting yourself in other people’s shoes, I think it really helps. But understanding everyone in life is different and taking that one step further by just thinking about that other person and sort of putting yourself in their experiences ”, noted Antoine.