Gophers men’s hockey dominates Wisconsin in 4-1 win – The Minnesota Daily

In the 300th all-time border battle reunion, the No.5 Gophers men’s hockey team dominated Wisconsin on the road on Saturday night en route to a 4-1 victory as they moved up to 6- 4 this season.

Good response from us tonight, said Gophers head coach Bob Motzko. We took a good look around us, [a] Good Feel. [We had a] good start, stayed strong, [and we had] a lot of good performances tonight by a lot of players… it was a big win for us.

After losing a two-goal lead on Friday night, the Gophers got off to an explosive offensive start in the first period, scoring three goals, which set the tone of the game for the rest of the game.

The freshmen gave the Gophers a huge boost in the first period. Matthew Knies scored the first goal 6:12 seconds into the game after recovering a loose puck from the Badgers ‘goal line and burying it after second Mason Nevers knocked down Ryan Johnsons’ junior shot from the tip of the back wall.

Barely 1:57 seconds later, Aaron Huglen pushed his way through the lunge and attempted a pass through the back door to junior Jaxon Nelson, but it was blocked. Then he recovered the loose puck and fired a low shot into the net to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead with 11:31 left in the first period.

To close their strong start in the first period, junior Ben Meyers passed Knies on the goal line, where he turned around, took a shot, and Nelson was there to bury the rebound to score on the power play. and give the Gophers a 3-0 lead with 5:04 left in the period.

It was huge, Motzko said of the Gophers’ early start. We were ready to play tonight… it was a good start. We needed it.

There was a scary moment for the Gophers at the end of the first period as graduate student goaltender Jack LaFontaine left the game with an apparent leg injury. However, he returned later at the start of the second period. Junior Justen Close saw his first action in goal this season and made three saves while LaFontaine was out.

The Badgers’ only goal came from Roman Ahcan on the power play 51 seconds into the second period.

Then the Gophers responded 16 seconds later with their own goal. Senior Sammy Walker buried a cross pass from his senior counterpart, Blake McLaughlin. After scoring he flew into the right post and was shaken, but he would stay in the game.

The walker tally gave the Gophers a 4-1 lead and prompted Wisconsin to switch goalies as Jared Moe replaced Cameron Rowe.

Less than a minute later, junior Matt Staudacher made a high and massive blow on Wisconsins Corson Ceulemans. The referees assessed him a major penalty of five minutes and match misconduct for head contact. The league could suspend him.

In the third period, junior Jonny Sorenson was rocked in the middle of the ice and was in obvious pain, but like LaFontaine and Walker, he came back to play.

In a physical game from start to finish, the Gophers kept their three-goal lead to close the game.

It was a really good response yesterday, Knies said. I’m proud of these guys. I think we played a tough game every 60 minutes so [it was a] very good victory. It was really selfless from all of our players and just super excited to have this one.

LaFontaine had a good game in goal for the Gophers, making 34 saves on 35 shots faced for a .971 save percentage.

He’s amazing, Huglen said. He had this incident in the first one, but he came back and picked up where he left off. So we are happy to get the victory for him.

Nine Gophers scored a point as Knies led with two (one goal, one assist). Huglens’ second goal this season, scored in the first half, was the game-winner.

It was huge for our confidence, said Knies in the rebound victory. Obviously, we don’t want to get swept up on the road. To bring this victory into the week and prepare for Ohio State, I think it’s going to be huge. So it was a very big victory for our team.

Next weekend, the Gophers return home to face Ohio State on Friday, November 12 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m., in their third Big Ten series this season.