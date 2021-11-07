Fashion
Why can’t Indian fashion overcome lehnga-choli?
A quick glance at one of the recent fashion collections, party or not, will tell you how popular lehnga-choli is. One with a corset blouse, one with an asymmetrical skirt, one with a denim shirt, one that looks like a dress … Clearly, Indian designers are listening to their customers, who want lehngas but the profusion leaves wonder if the stubborn emphasis is on creativity.
Take the FDCI x Lakm Fashion Week, held in Mumbai in early October. Fashionistas, style gurus, influencers and journalists have found that a lot has changed. The vaccination certificates were scanned. Glass water bottles have replaced plastic ones. Comfortable sneakers were the popular choice of footwear. What hadn’t changed was fashion.
The designers, who were returning to physical format after more than a year, had much the same story to tell, except for a few innovative collections like Rajesh Pratap Singh’s play of shapes and colors for imaginative designs by Satya Paul and Cocccons. Lehnga-choli has remained the undisputed queen bee.
Perhaps not surprisingly, given that Indian bridal wear is a billion dollar industry, forcing just about all brands to relentlessly embrace traditional clothing. As a fashion designer, who has attended five shows as part of FDCI x Lakm Fashion Week, said: It’s mostly the same. The same cholis with different necklines. There must be more to Indian fashion. The stylist, who would like to be called a fashion influencer, wishes to remain anonymous for fear of being canceled.
But is there really more to Indian fashion? And is it even fair to expect it or draw comparisons to the West given our cultural norms and our textile heritage?
Mr Vasantha, chairman of the textile design department at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, says established designers play it safe because it pays off. They can’t risk things; they have an image to maintain. Until a Deepika Padukone is wearing something out of the ordinary, the customer will not demand anything out of the ordinary. Unlike the West, we are quite rooted in our ways. It will take us years to really push things creatively. She cites the example of Indian television series. It’s the same kind of fashion we’ve seen for years. Nobody pushes in terms of creativity.
Most of the designers declined to comment, but the two who didn’t hesitate to comment publicly on the matter didn’t really see a problem. The fact that the designers come up with a collection after this horrific second wave of covid-19 deserves a lot of credit, says Anita Dongre, who has given lehnga-choli many shapes and forms.
To her, any suggestion to move away from lehnga-choli seems irrelevant. It’s something we’re good at. It is something that we are known for around the world. It’s our tradition. Why shouldn’t we celebrate it?
Rina Singh of Eka says: The effort put into developing loan collections does not equal the kind of business gains and profitability you get from it. The bride has always been overtaken by nostalgia for our royal past. For this day, all the brides would like to be the princesses. While the nostalgia is postponed. Moreover, it is also inspired by Bollywood.
Sewing in India is largely lehnga-choli. Prt couture has essentially no commercial value, she concludes.
Certainly, the Indian fashion industry would not have been what it is today without the bridal market.
Sunil Sethi, the president of the Fashion Design Council, approaches the issue a little differently. Our creativity has reached a new medium. Now you have designers making fashion films. Look at the creativity there. They find new outlets to showcase their work, their inspiration.
However, he believes that it is necessary to offer platforms to emerging designers. Our country has so many talents, but we need to find more ways to take them forward. Young talents are not lacking in creativity.
