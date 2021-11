Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez eliminates Caleb Plant to make super middleweight history-Sports News, Firstpost

Alvarez, with a comprehensive collection of 168-pound titles, only becomes the sixth fighter since the WBO began sanctioning world title fights in 1988 to hold all four separate governing body belts at the same time.

Canelo Alvarez (R) knocks down Caleb Plant to win a unification fight for the super middleweight title by TKO. PA

Las Vegas: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez made history on Saturday, knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the undisputed first world super middleweight champion, unifying all four major belts in less than 12 months. Alvarez, 31, added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and WBO straps in a win-win showdown to join an exclusive club. Mexican Alvarez knocked down Plant twice in the 11th; the first time with a left hook, followed by a right uppercut. Plant stood up but the American was still wobbly and in the fog as Alvarez chased him around the ring. Alvarez hit Plant with rights and lefts to drop him for good at 1:05 of the lap. The Mexican grabbed the WBA and WBC titles by beating Callum Smith in December 2020. He successfully defended them by overpowering Avni Yildirim in February, then defeated Billy Joe Saunders six months ago to grab the WBO belt. Alvarez entered the fight as a big favorite to become the first Mexican four-belt champion. Alvarez, with a comprehensive collection of 168-pound titles, only becomes the sixth fighter since the WBO began sanctioning world title fights in 1988 to hold all four separate governing body belts at the same time. Only five other boxers – Oleksandr Usyk (cruising weight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super-lightweight) and Josh Taylor (super-lightweight) – held all four belts. “It wasn’t easy to get there,” Alvarez said. “With my team, I went very far. “It’s for everyone, especially for Mexico. There are only six of us. It makes me happy and motivated to be one of the six undisputed fighters in the world.” Alvarez improved to 57-1-2 with 39 KOs giving Plant the first loss of his career. Plant is now 21-1 with 12 KOs. Alvarez has won just about every round leading up to the 11th, but Plant has always proven to be a clumsy opponent. Alvarez needed a spectacular knockout to score what until then had been a mediocre performance by the champion. Even though Plant was fighting in the United States, he was booed during introductions as the majority of the Las Vegas crowd cheered for Alvarez throughout the bout.

