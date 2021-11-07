Texas Longhorns suffer fourth straight loss in an ugly way, falling 30-7 to Iowa State





A few Big 12 teams in serious need of a win met on Saturday night when the Texas Longhorns traveled to Ames for a showdown with Iowa State. The night ultimately belonged to Iowa State, which took a dominant 30-7 victory over Texas. The Texas offense was absent for most of the night, even after making a quarterback change from Casey Thompson to Hudson Card. The Longhorns suffered a fourth straight loss in a season for the first time since 2010. What made matters worse was the late-game injury to Texas star running back Bijan Robinson, who took off. is directed to the changing rooms towards the end of the night. Both teams will return to action next Saturday. Iowa State goes to Texas Tech, while Texas hosts Kansas. Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports mobile app and get the latest information on your team today. The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal stretch, losing three straight games before Saturday’s game with Iowa State. To make matters worse for Texas, he held a double-digit lead in the second half of all three games and just couldn’t finish Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Baylor. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit reacted to last week’s 32-24 loss to Baylor. “There’s still Texas. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and now Baylor. I can already see the conditioning work from the offseason, and it’s going to be called ending,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s college football podcast on Monday. “They looked like in the first half, the biggest games of the season, like a team that got it. And in the second team, they look like a whole different team that doesn’t have the same ability to make plays. . “Their defense is not the same. I’m a little stunned… the third time, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, what’s going on here?’ I guarantee you that in the offseason, when they step into Spring Ball, they will painfully remember the importance of playing 60 minutes of football with the drills they do to try and improve themselves. “ Iowa State started the season with expectations of a Big 12 championship, but conference losses to Baylor and West Virginia seriously undermined those plans. “A ton of respect for the team and the talent and the people we’re about to play,” Iowa State coach Matt campbell said this week from Texas. “Dude, they really jump into the movie like one of the most dynamic explosive teams we’ve played in long enough to be honest with you. So big challenge for our football team. I know we can’t wait to get back to work. It wasn’t perfect on Saturday, some areas we need to keep working and growing. And what a time of year to be able to go do these things. “ Scroll up for a collection of media reactions to Saturday night’s battle between Texas and the state of Iowa.

