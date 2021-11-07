The sinister and ugly sides of fashion shows

Remark

A friend of mine sent me pictures of the latest men’s collection from a famous fashion house.

I thought they were for men, because my friend would not have deliberately misled me, but the models on which the clothes were presented looked a lot like women with severe anorexia. It was as if they had been recruited from a concentration camp run by an atrocious regime.

As for the clothes themselves, they were feminine, on purpose, because the designers said they wanted their collection to combat sexual stereotypes. They, the designers, became what Stalin once called writers (i.e. those he did not kill or drive into exile), namely human soul engineers.

Fashion in ideas has become as important to fashion designers as fashion in clothing. In this, they follow architects, who have long ceased to be mere building designers and have taken on the role of social engineers.

In fact, ideological obsessions have become so great in our society that hardly any profession today is exempt from them. All job applicants are assured that their future employers are committed to diversity, equality, etc., with the implicit corollary that they expect their future employees to be also engaged. Only the independents can escape this sickly miasma of so-called rectitude.

But back to the world of fashion shows, which for me is quite a mystery. In the case of the last collection I mentioned, the models paraded like automatons on the catwalk, watched by an audience in the dark.

The models were as lacking in individuality as the soldiers in a North Korean military parade, and their expressions were no longer inviting. They looked like masks in their stillness, staring straight ahead without seeing them.

When they came to a bend on the podium, they negotiated it like robots. As far as their ghostly faces expressed anything, it was a sort of malignant aversion or even hatred of the world, a default frame of disgust with existence.

All of this is surely very strange. One would have thought that, of all areas of human endeavor, that of clothing design should be cheerful and enjoyable. These models reminded me of a young man who obsessively jogged down the rue de Paris where I stay when I am there. It was a Lycra skeleton and so thin I had to look away from it, as La Rochefoucauld says one looks away from the sun and death.

I haven’t seen him for some time: he must have either moved or, just as likely, been dead. We tend to forget that being underweight is as dangerous to health as being overweight; and the models at the fashion show indeed seemed close to death.

The competition to become a model is ruthless, and it seems that starving androgyny is what is required among men now for them to be chosen. Fashion designers are deliberately promoting a lifestyle that will permanently harm the health of those they employ and soon reject them as children throw away last year’s Christmas presents.

It is strange that someone chooses to be exploited in this way, this is the case with what Montaigne’s great friend, yours from Botie, called voluntary bondage. Moreover, the financial rewards for the most part are not great, although very few who gain fame can become fabulously rich. It is a lottery in which the winning tickets are few.

I must lack imagination, because I cannot empathize with the world of someone who makes their appearance their only asset (apart from maybe the will to succeed). It seems, at least in the modern fashion industry, that no special charm or personality is the key to success, as the models, at least in my eyes, are practically indistinguishable by minor differences in appearance.

Since it is our difference and our uniqueness that make our humanity, this industry, albeit to a small extent, is as horrible as a totalitarian regime, to which it resembles in many ways.

Too bad for supply, but what about demand? Obviously, fashion houses are commercial enterprises, many of which are very successful and with well-known names, and therefore presumably they are sensitive to the tastes of their clients. Even if they shape these tastes, they need to be aware of what will and will not please them.

To put it mildly, as Mr Snagsby said in Bleak House, fashion shows became the equivalent of Victorian freak shows in which people with an extraordinary characteristic or the like were exhibited for money. , to the delight or to the amusement of the itchy and salacious.

Without going down to pure Marxism, there must be an economic explanation, or a correlate, of this fashion show, but it must also be indirect. No one would actually want carry clothing displayed during shows, except possibly during a fancy dress party.

They can’t sell in sufficient quantities to make a lot of money, even at the most exorbitant price, because even in these multi-genre times, I’ve never seen anyone wearing clothes so weird that it gives punk people. rockers look like conservative gentlemen.

Presumably, then, the whole show is a publicity stunt, but even a publicity stunt by a commercial enterprise is said to bring economic benefit to the business or the managers are not doing their job well.

The latter is perfectly possible, of course, for managers, like anyone else, often not doing their job properly, but I suspect that in this case they did the math that if they jump on the bandwagon. of the fluidity of genres, their young, well- Extinguished, educated and awakened customers will be more willing to look at them with benevolence and therefore to buy their products.

If I’m right, it reflects something that I think is sinister: namely that their clientele has been so well brainwashed into believing in some stupid ideology that they are not even able to discern the horrible exploitation. weak-minded young models parading fashion shows, or the sheer ugliness of what they’re made to wear.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Epoch Times.