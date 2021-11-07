Platinum Plush: Trendy and Affordable Fashion from a Small Local Business

“These are not shoes you will find at Macy’s,” says Nikita Mathis, owner of Platinum plush, a small fashion and sundries shop located in the Othello district.

“You won’t even find them at Forever21.”

For over 20 years, Mathis has been offering affordable, cutting-edge finds in a small storefront right next to MLK. At just 700 square feet, it displays more of the shine and bling than you see at most Hollywood awards shows.

Even before the store opened in 2001, Mathis had a knack for finding trendy items in more cosmopolitan places and presenting them to a Seattle audience. A single mom working as a medical assistant, she spent her breaks and off hours hauling goods to nail shops and hair salons.

“I was living paycheck to paycheck, but I felt good about myself and jumped in to open a physical store,” she said.

It was a decision she now says she had no business to make.

“I didn’t have a business plan, or savings, or capital,” Mathis said. “I had a good product that I knew I could sell. People just didn’t know I was here.

Her first few months were spent in the same business she was doing part-time before: selling to other retail stores. Slowly she built a loyal following.

During the construction of the light rail, this clientele and the disruption grants kept it in business.

“I have become very popular in nail and hair salons.” It was training for COVID. It had to close for two months at the start of the pandemic, and after that it was only open a few hours a day. But her strong social media presence and the community she’s built over the past 19 years have allowed her to switch to curbside pickup. She also finally created a website for ordering online.

“I didn’t have to play foot hustle anymore.”

Ecommerce is a part of her business that she looks forward to growing now.

“The web is global,” Mathis said. Much of his time is now spent developing and updating the website. She hired a consultant to help her grow her brand and wants to get to the point where she receives online orders daily.

Mathis also devotes time to two other new business ventures. One, Berry Therapy, offers chocolate covered strawberries which are popular at special events, weddings and especially on Valentine’s Day. She also started a fashion business consulting firm called Fashionology. Both companies are new enough that they do not yet have their own websites. And yet both companies got off to a strong start based on Mathis’ reputation in the community.

Just as her community has supported her in business, she also supports her community. Mathis is active in several community organizations, including as secretary of the new branch of the Rotary Club in the south, as a former executive and president of the MLK Business Association and on the board of HomeSight.

Speaking to Mathis, it seems she is just working. Asked about her hobbies, she continues to list other work-related events: she’s the official t-shirt seller for KUBE-93 Summerfest and Hemp Fest, and is often active in planning and promoting events. ‘other events. But she insists that she plays as hard as she works and that she will find ways to let go during the off-peak hours. In a rush, she says she enjoys cooking and decorating, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She doesn’t regret having worked hard. Her activity nourishes her – literally and figuratively.

“I love what I do. My business has gone further than I could imagine, personally and professionally. My job is fun for me.

You can find Platinum Plush in line, to Instagram and on Facebook.