Royal wedding dresses designed by Sir Norman Hartnell – Royal Central

He created some of the most famous royal looks of the 20th century and he still produces style choices that are talked about. Sir Norman Hartnell was already a sought-after wedding dress designer when he was first commissioned to produce a bridal outfit by the House of Windsor. More than eight decades later, and long after his own death, he was responsible for another famous royal wedding look. On the 85th anniversary of Sir Norman’s first foray into the world of royal wedding dresses, we take a look back at the dazzling dresses he created for the brides of Windsor.

Alice, Duchess of Gloucester

Norman Hartnell was already the toast of London’s high society for his wedding dresses when, in 1935, the fiancee of George V’s third son approached him for his own bridal ensemble. Hartnell was famous for her breathtaking designs, but Lady Alice Montagu Douglas Scott, newly engaged to Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, asked her to create a more modest and understated dress for her wedding. He put aside his beloved sparkle and came up with a simple yet elegant dress with long sleeves and a high Edwardian-style skirt and neckline.

However, Hartnell was already renowned for her willingness to turn the tide and this royal bride had a very firm idea for her outfit that went against all royal traditions of recent times. Because Lady Alice, then 34 years old, did not intend to marry whites. Instead, she chose a blush pink shade for her dress. Hartnell sculpted the fabric into an elegant design with a huge train, designed to light up the center of Westminster Abbey where the wedding was to take place. However, the death of Alice’s father less than three weeks before her wedding meant the ceremony had taken place inside Buckingham Palace’s private chapel without the huge audience Hartnell had in mind. He was more than disappointed that his royal debut had been sabotaged. However, it was the start of a royal relationship that would make him one of the most famous designers in the world.

The Queen

This first foray into royal wedding design brought Norman Hartnell in touch with Alice’s new sister-in-law, Elizabeth, then Duchess of York. She accompanied her daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, to her workshops to try on their bridesmaids’ dresses and soon ordered outfits herself. In 1947, when Princess Elizabeth herself became a bride, Norman Hartnell was the king of royal fashion designers. The heiress to the throne and her mom immediately asked her to create a dress for the history books.

However, the now veteran style guru faced new challenges. Elizabeth was getting married just two years after the end of WWII and rationing, including fabric, was still in place. The man who set London on fire with his extravagant designs had, literally, to cut his fabric accordingly. He came up with an all time classic. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, fitted waist and flared skirt, but there couldn’t be a huge train because the material just wasn’t available. Instead, the grandeur of this dress was created in its embellishments. The dress was adorned with crystals and over 10,000 seed beads in designs inspired by Botticelli’s Primavera. It fit perfectly with the symbolism of Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip as a time of rebirth and celebration after the harsh life of years of war.

Princess Marguerite

More than a decade later, the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, has followed in her family’s footsteps to Hartnell’s studio for her own wedding dress. Margaret’s marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones on May 6, 1960, was a major event and the first to be broadcast live on television. The princess and her dress designer were more than ready for the close-up.

Margaret’s wedding dress is perhaps the most elegant of all Hartnell’s royal bridal designs. It was immediately praised for its elegance and simplicity. Unlike her sister, Margaret had virtually no embellishment on her dress. Instead, the silk organza has been fashioned into a fitted bodice-style top with long sleeves that flare into a huge skirt. Her tulle veil was held in place by Poltimore’s tiara and Hartnell’s design allowed these diamonds to sparkle. It was a very modern take on the tradition of a designer who was then approaching his 60th birthday, but it took him back to his glory days, giving him another wedding dress that literally stopped London in its tracks.

Princess Beatrice

Norman Hartnell became a designer of royal wedding dresses again in 2020, 41 years after his death, when Princess Beatrice chose to tie the knot in one of his vintage dresses which was first worn by her grandmother, the queen at the start of her historic reign. .

Beatrice’s dress was made of silk skin taffeta with short sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a skirt that flares out almost exactly the same way as her grandmother’s own wedding dress all those years ago. This is another example of Hartnell’s mastery of beautification. The bodice features geometric crystal designs that fall to the upper part of the skirt. Beatrice added a simple tulle veil (still Hartnell’s choice for a bride) and a tiara that the designer must have worked with in his royal career, the Queen Mary Fringe worn by the Queen on her wedding in 1947. It ‘ was a wedding look that brought together many elements of Windsor’s heritage and once again underscored the vital role Sir Norman Hartnell played in the design of the dynasty image.