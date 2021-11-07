Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir win the 2021 event





Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir crowned a historic double on Sunday morning. Just three months after winning gold at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Jepchirchir turned around and won the 50th edition of the New York Marathon, emerging from a field of three in the last mile to finish in 2h22’39 “. Fellow Albert Korir won the men’s race in a dominant fashion, leaping through the air as he crossed the finish line with a time of 2:08:22. As Korir broke away from the rest of the field at kilometer 20, the women’s race proved to be much tighter, with three neck-and-neck women entering the last mile until Jepchirchir, 28, took off. She became the first woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, and then to win a major fall marathon thereafter. Viola Cheptoo was second, followed by Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh, third. Cheptoo, the younger sister of retired American marathoner Bernard Lagat, shared an emotional moment with her brother after the race; Lagat worked as a commentator for ESPN’s television coverage of the event. The women’s race also presented a bit of American history as Molly Seidel, who won a surprising bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, broke the national course record by more than a minute. Seidel finished fourth in what was only his fourth marathon, clocking 2:24:42. Elkanah Kibet, who also placed fourth, was the best American in men with a time of 2:11:15. Sunday’s race marked a festive return to the streets of New York City following last year’s virtual event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was also the 50th annual New York City Marathonan event which initially featured 127 people taking tours around Central Park in 1970, with an entrance fee of $ 1, but has since grown into one of the the most important and iconic road races in the world. Reigning Paralympic champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland dominated the men’s wheelchair race, leading the rest of the field by more than six minutes with a time of 1:31:24. Madison de Rozario of Australia also followed a Paralympic gold with a victory in New York, rising to victory in the women’s wheelchair race in 1:51:01. Contact Tom Schad at [email protected] or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

