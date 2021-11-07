Fashion
A pot history of the fashion cape
The cape is a fashion staple. (Example: on Vogue Italia cover of December 2021, Lady Gaga wears a curly version of Valentinos’ exquisite couture line, Des Ateliers, which is almost as remarkable as the star herself.) While capes have been around since at least the 11th century, the garment was redesigned during the 1900s by some of the greatest designers in the history of fashion.
The Lanvin house produced lavishly embellished capes from the 1920s, while Elsa Schiaparelli captured the public imagination with the shocking pink Phoebus cape from her Astrology collection in 1938. In the 1940s and 1950s, Balenciaga and Dior had cornered the market with the former tying mini capes to extravagant dresses, and the latter offering cocoon-style iterations to wear over tailored suits.
Across the Atlantic, Hollywood has done its part to cement the cape’s insanely fashionable reputation. Take Vivien Leigh’s 1940s red velvet style Waterloo Bridge, Anita Ekberg’s superb fur-trimmed creation in The sweet life (1960), and Marilyn Monroes 1953 turn an animal print cape to Gentlemen prefer blondes. As for Audrey Hepburn? She relied on Hubert de Givenchy to design the taffeta cape worthy of a fairy tale that she wore in Funny head (1957).
At the start of the Cold War, numerous space missions to America inspired Pierre Cardin to put a space age twist on medieval clothing, while Diana, Princess of Wales ensured the capes continued popularity by wearing them frequently. throughout the 1980s. And in the new millennium? The cape has been a celebrity favorite on the red carpet, from Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2012 Oscars to the Duchess of Cambridge at the No time to die first.
With capes dominating the runways once again, take a look back at some of history’s most famous styles.
