Jepchirchir and Korir win 2021 New York professional marathon for women and men
Athletics – TCS New York Marathon – New York, United States – November 7, 2021 Kenyan Albert Korir leads the men’s elite race
REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
The 50th edition of the New York Marathon belongs to Kenya as Peres Jepchirchir won the race in the professional women while Albert Korir won the title in the professional men on Sunday morning.
Jepchirchir of Kenya became the first woman to win the New York Marathon, her first title and an Olympic gold medal after winning the Tokyo Games earlier this year.
She did just enough to hold a fellow Kenyan back to Violet Cheptoo, who made her marathon debut in style with a second place finish, a remarkable performance given she specializes as a middle distance runner.
Jepchirchir finished in 2:22:39 while Cheptoo, who is the sister of world champion and Olympic medalist Bernard Lagat, finished just 4.86 seconds behind.
Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh, who finished 13 seconds behind Jepchirchir, completed the top 3 women.
Top American Molly Seidel was not far behind as she set a women’s New York Marathon course record for a US-born runner. Her time of 2:24:42 was good for fourth place in a brilliant performance which is the last feather of a runner who rose to prominence at the Tokyo Games by winning bronze in the marathon.
There wasn’t as much drama surrounding the men’s professional marathon as Korir won the 2021 title by 44 seconds.
The 27-year-old took his long-distance running career to the next level after finishing second in the 2019 New York Marathon. He adds to major international victories at the Vienna Marathon in 2017 and the Houston Marathon ago two years.
His time in New York at 2:08:33 was a fraction of his personal best, which came to Ottawa in 2019 when he completed a 2:08:03 marathon.
In second place, Moroccan Mohamed El Aaraby won an impressive first piece of silverware of his marathon career. After winning gold in the half marathon at the 2018 Mediterranean Games, El Aaraby moved on to full marathons where he went from not finishing the race at the 2019 World Championships to finishing 11th in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics to win. now the money in New York.
Italian Eyob Faniel, who won the marathon at the 2018 European Championships, was third while American Elkanah Kibet, a financial management technician in the United States Army, was fourth.
