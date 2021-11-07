Charles Harbisons Banana Republic Collection Pays Homage to His Family’s Black Style Chameleons

Surrounded by powerful matriarchs who wore clothes to express their individuality, Charles Harbison grew up with a love of fashion. The connective tissue between his inspiration and what he creates is truly ancestral. Harbison launched their eponymous line of bright bespoke pieces and elegant evening wear in 2013, but after moving to Los Angeles in 2016, he put the brand on hiatus. Yet the change of scenery and the shift to a more sustainable lifestyle only strengthened the bond between her sense of community and work. Now he’s back with Banana Republic X Harbison, a limited edition collection that pays homage to black women who helped shape his idea of ​​style.

About a year ago Harlems Fashion Row called on designers to throw their hats in the ring for a sustainable capsule collection with Banana republic. Personally I despise competitions but felt confident in this one because I love and identify with the brand on a personal level, Harbison tells TZR how this collaboration came to fruition. In the end, it was [worth it], and it’s been nice to watch it all take shape over the past year and become something deeply personal to me. The 18-piece capsule takes the classic aesthetic for which Banana Republic is known and adds an avant-garde Harbison touch. The collection, named Legacy of Joy, debuted alongside Harbison Studio pieces during the Harlems Fashion Row show at NYFW in September 2021.

For the collection, Harbison drew inspiration from his own community and family. Growing up in North Carolina, Harbisons mother and grandmother worked as a worker in a tool factory and as a knitter in a factory, respectively. But, unlike their practical work uniforms, he also saw his mother and grandmother turn into glamorous fashion plaques on the weekends. The women in my family were my first examples of the power of fashion and it became so fundamental in my process because these are my first images, says Harbison. They were my first muses. I aspire to be as elegant as my mother. I aspire to be as exciting and well dressed as my grandmother. Their technical knowledge of craftsmanship and penchant for style inspired the designer to study art, painting, and textiles at the North Carolina State Universitys College of Design, before traveling to Central Asia to study textiles for a year abroad.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

Harbison then honed his skills at Parsons and then began working for world famous brands such as Michael Kors and Billy Reid. In 2013, he launched his eponymous brand, incorporating structure and minimalism in the sportswear worn by Beyonc and former First Lady Michelle Obama. After a five-year hiatus, Harbisons Vision was back on the track in September 2021.

Harlems Fashion Row has been on a mission to bring more black and brown designers into fashion for over a decade, and Harbison knows the power of the organization and its founder Brandice Daniel through firsthand experience. She’s had a relationship with me for seven years at this point, he says. I trust intention and integrity, and I see it working for the good of all of us. We deserve products that are great and great.

Courtesy of Lee Morgan

Back to the track

Catwalks are always exciting because you see the story of a collection kinetically staged, says Harbison. We live in clothes, we walk in clothes, and clothes come to life on moving bodies. After all his time away, Harbison found himself resurfacing with a sense of optimism. It was the perfect time to showcase both my main collection and this collaboration, as much of what the collaboration and my brand stand for are things that are more on mind today than ever before.

One of the designer’s priorities is inclusiveness, a foundation of the Harbison brand that has helped shape every aspect of his work. Harbisons images feature different ages, hair textures and figures, and his clothing ranges up to a size 20. I have seen the extent of inequity and lack of representation, Harbison explains of his 15 years of career. Representation isn’t just important from a marketing perspective. It is important that the products are as diverse as the people who drive this industry forward, from customers to artisans, models, owners, designers and traders.

Once again, Harbison attributes his passion and commitment to diversity to the women he grew up with. They represented gender equity in that they were strong women doing a solid job, but they also turned into these female versions of themselves, Harbison says. They went through the whole gamut of what a person could represent in the world and how a person could move around the world. They represented body diversity and body positivity in that they liked the way they were shaped and sought to showcase it. There is so much about our collective cultural language today that I saw in real time, early in my life.

BR x Harbison

Towards the future

When designing his collaboration with Banana Republic, Harbison wanted to examine the evolution towards comfortable clothing over the past year and a half. The great thing about American sportswear is that it’s always about taking luxury and making it work in the lives of active people, he says. It is always important to me that duality is present in every design. … We have focused a lot more on comfort over the last couple of years of hardship and now that is reflected in the product I want to create. For Harbison, it’s a move towards sustainability, not only from an ecological point of view, but also by supporting personal life where the items we buy make our individual lives better and easier.

As a small business, responsible practices have been an integral part of the brand from day one. Even though we don’t create organic or naturally occurring tissue, most of the time we use things that already exist in the world, he explains his choice to use dead tissue. This in itself is more responsible because we do not use more raw materials. With my latest Harbison collection we used a lot of vintage corpses and buttons and there is no compromise on quality or beauty.

Harbison also partners with innovators like Textile exchange that create entirely circular ways of approaching fabric and textile recycling. You can take old clothes, break them down to their fiber level, and then reconfigure them, he says of the method. It’s a fully circular intra-industry process, which is really exciting. All because we are agile, take care of ourselves and fabric was my first love for me even before fashion. This is how we approached things with Harbison and we were also able to approach some of these things with the collaboration of Banana Republic.

As for what happens next for Harbison? It all comes down to one word: growth. I’m quite addicted to that as a person, growing our team at Harbison, developing the kind of product code that we are able to design and release to the world, developing our people, he says. I like the growth. I believe in myself, the team and everything we stand for. I’ve been there for a while so I’m grateful to be in this place where there is a new kind of attention on [the brand]. Harbison is betting on himself and his team in 2022. And honestly, so should you.