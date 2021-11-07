The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki recreates the look of Princess Diana’s revenge gown and fans are blown away | Web series

Photos of Elizabeth Debicki recreating the iconic moment in Princess Diana’s revenge gown for season 5 of The Crown have been posted online and fans are blown away by their likeness.

The Netflix series tells the stories of different generations of the British royal family. Crown Season 5 will focus on the troubled marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Elizabeth Debicki will play the Princess of Wales in the new season of the series.

The new footage confirmed that the series will address the 1994 Vanity Fair dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London which Princess Diana attended. At the event, which took place shortly after Prince Charles confessed to being unfaithful to their wedding, Diana broke royal protocol by stepping out in a revealing black off-the-shoulder gown.

The re-enactment of the dress and memory impressed royal fans. My jaw is on the ground in these photos of #elizabethdebicki filming in #dianas revenge gear. The resemblance is disturbing. Wasn’t Debicki born to play #PrincessDiana? one fan tweeted. Slim!!! This dress. She’s as gorgeous as Diana, added another.

However, a few also felt that the dress did not fit Elizabeth correctly. A strong resemblance. However, the costume needs to better suit the dress on Debicki. He looks too low-cut compared to the Dianas and not as well adjusted, a fan said.

Also Read: The Crown: Harry Potter Star Imelda Staunton Is Your New Queen. See the first photo

Emma Corrin had already taken Princess Diana’s place in the previous season of The Crown. Even Emma had recreated some of Diana’s looks on the show. She was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series – 2021 at the Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart also plays Princess Diana in Spencer. Directed by Pablo Larran, the film revolved around the events that unfolded during a short Christmas vacation that Diana spent with her in-laws at their estate in Sandringham.