Steve Harvey’s photo with Silver Fox Squad has fans celebrating his fashion burst





Steve harveyEveryone is talking with this new fashion trend. The talk show host shared several viral outfits of the day in tapered pants and tailored coats that have many fans exclaiming that he looks like money. While Harvey recently revealed that his wife, Marjorie Harvey, is to thank for the set redesigned appearance, his flex is also related to his desire to continue to feel and look good, as opposed to feeling and looking overwhelmed. Steve Harvey (center) poses with the Silver Fox Squad after revealing he has no intention of looking or dressing old. (Photo: Steve on Watch / Facebook) Harvey, 64, was joined in a conversation on the same topic by the Silver Fox Squad, a group of six men who are each over 40 and dress new on his Facebook Watch series Steve on Watch. While their popularity on social media was a by-product of the Dont Rush challenge at the start of the pandemic, the Silver Fox Squad says they aim to show young men how to behave and remind society that the aging is a process of refining, not a whole going downhill experience. Lots of people, men and women, once they start hitting 35, the rumor is there is this things are supposed to go downhill, said Jean Titus, a member of the Silver Fox Squad. And people just accept it. But if you look at us, were living examples that this doesn’t have to be the case. Harvey could not but agree. I believe what you say, said Harvey. I’m not just going to sit here and let old age take me. Pick me up and walk me around holding my grave. We weren’t going to do that. I don’t want to walk old. I don’t want to look old. I don’t want to dress old. The rich discussion and praise obviously gave Harvey an extra boost of confidence. One that her youngest daughter-in-law Lori Harvey even noticed. He is to feel, she said during her appearance on E! Daily Pop News. You can’t tell him anything right now. In the end, Harvey found himself officially inducted into the Silver Fox Squad, a membership that fans believe he more than deserves. Swag master any day, anytime Officially crowned a silver fox [fire emoji] [raised hands emoji] you better know yourself folks /

