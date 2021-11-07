Couple who built a fashion empire from their council house are now opening a boutique in a large mall

A hardworking couple shared how they built their fashion empire from their consultancy firm.

Sorelle UK, which started out from the couple’s Parson Cross home in Sheffield, is now preparing to open its first store in Meadowhall Shopping Center later this month, Yorkshire Live Reports.

The online clothing company ships worldwide and has gathered thousands of fans, including Netflix and Love Island stars.

Manager Jamie Smedley, who helped his wife build the brand from ‘nothing’, said they were very happy with the opening.

He explained: “My wife’s nannan used to take her shopping at Meadowhall on a Saturday, as did my nannan, so it’s touching for us.

“Having our first store in Meadowhall is phenomenal.

“We could have gone to the Trafford center, but as a brand, if we are going to grow nationally now, in all outlets, we want Meadowhall to be our flagship store.”

Sorelle UK was born out of Manuella Mosca’s love for fashion, according to her husband, Jamie.

He said that in 2014 the entrepreneur used to visit yard sales in South Yorkshire, where she found old stock that she could modify and sell.







(Image: ExaminerLive / @ jsmedz)



And she quickly gained a cult following among the fans.

After only two months, Manuella quit her job as a nightclub promoter and Jamie quit working as a plasterer to focus on the business full time.

With every room in their home overflowing with stock and the business starting to make their own clothes, the couple knew they were on the verge of winning.

Jamie said he was not surprised by their success: “With all the sacrifices we’ve made, it only went one way.”

And he is proud of the progress made since the creation of the company.

“We started from scratch,” he explained.

Since opening in 2014 Sorelle UK has moved into premises in Hillsborough, then Kelham Island, then a commercial estate in Sheffield, and now they are looking for a bigger house again.

They are also looking to open stores, making it one of the first brands to start online and then take to Main Street, according to Jamie.

He said he was thrilled to provide customers with a traditional shopping experience and the store was needed because they were constantly getting calls from people desperate to pick up something the same day.

But now all South Yorkshire fashionistas can walk by whenever they want.

Jamie is hoping Sorelle UK will make a welcome addition to the mall.







(Image: ExaminerLive / Sorelle UK)



“Sheffield has nothing to do with our brand,” he said.

The manager believes that the authenticity of the business is the key to their success, as they never sell anything that his wife wouldn’t wear herself.

Jamie also praised his hard-working wife.

He said she never stopped working, even going to international meetings when she was 8 months pregnant with their son.

Jamie said: “It’s amazing what she does.

“And it’s a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it.”

