Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos Party at LACMA Art + Film Gala – WWD

On Saturday night, revelers were back in ‘Urban Light’, the iconic street light installation outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wilshire Boulevard, for the director’s 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. Steven Spielberg, artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The event was sponsored by Gucci.

The crowd was ready to celebrate, starting with the cocktail party in the plaza, where Bethann Hardison and her friends started dancing early, as luminaries from the worlds of Hollywood, tech, fashion, art and music presented itself.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez crept into the side entrance and made their way to the bar, where they chatted with Kering CEO Francois Henri-Pinault and his wife Salma Hayek. Jodie Turner-Smith, dancing as she walked, hugged Tracee Ellis Ross, while TikTokers Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae – both in black dresses – caught up with IRL.

The stars of Netflix’s hit “Squid Game” and the cast of “Minari” were there, while Billie Eilish (along with her new boyfriend) chatted with Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone. And right up front, in a talking circle, were Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson and Olivia Wilde.

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele chatted with Duran Duran’s John Taylor about 1980s music and style – and made an appointment to see Duran Duran’s show in Rome next year, while Gela Nash-Taylor met the CEO by Gucci, Marco Bizzarri. (The two first met during the Juicy Couture era.) “Marco is brilliant,” said Nash-Taylor, who has a new cannabis brand called Potent Goods. “We were talking about logos.

In the wake of its hit Hollywood Boulevard Love Parade, Gucci dressed up a large part of the guest list (even winner Spielberg, in a dark green tuxedo). Miley Cyrus wore a fierce Flora-print Gucci x Balenciaga suit, from linebacker shoulders to pointy boots, and peacocks Jared Leto and Lil Nas X strutted in suits with ostrich-feather cuffs.

Dressed in a sky blue pinstripe Gucci double-breasted suit with a yellow bow tie, photographer Tyler Mitchell said, “I feel like a cool schoolboy.” Mitchell’s relationship with the fashion house is new. “They’re doing some amazing initiatives, sponsoring things like this and the ‘Black American Portraits’ show. I attended a panel at the Gucci Changemakers Symposium at Crenshaw High School which was great. It was with Mickalene Thomas, Racquel Chevremont and Bethann Hardison.

During the program, LACMA director Michael Govan celebrated the 10th year of the gala by highlighting the connection between art and cinema, which has grown even closer this year with the opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion. Pictures next door. (LACMA is underway with the country’s largest museum building project, which will see the David Geffen Galleries open in four years.)

The event raised $ 5 million this year, bringing the total to $ 40 million over the decade. Co-Chairs Eva Chow, Leonardo DiCaprio and Main Sponsor Gucci have been there from the start. And this centenary, Gucci has also given its support to the portraits of Obama which will soon be presented at LACMA, with the complementary exhibition “Black American Portraits” presenting 140 works from the last 200 years.

The dinner itself was also courtesy of Gucci. The recent Michelin star winner Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills prepared an ode to Milanese veal, but using cod for the California crowd. And the tables were set with Gucci herbarium printed napkins.

Sherald, who painted the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, and Wiley, the artist who made former President Barack Obama, were the evening’s first recipients.

“She paints us huge, larger than life in all our glory and banality, our beauty and our regularity,” Ross said of presenting Sherald, whose first West Coast exhibit “The Great American Fact” was held. at Hauser & Wirth earlier this year. . “It’s a powerful thing to meet on the walls of a museum… It increases our capacity to belong, to come home, to be ourselves. Amy offers a fascinating dose of just that, of belonging.

“Khinde Wiley looks at us with his second sight and shows us to ourselves and to all,” said Ava Duvernay, presenting the artist influenced by the Old Masters, mixing the street style of his subjects with European aristocrats.

“Amy, where are we?” We started out as artists trying to go about our own business and now we’re in front of you all, ”joked Wiley, who grew up in south-central Los Angeles, taking the opportunity to congratulate her mother. Freddie Mae, teacher, in the audience. “Every step she takes in front of me portrays Barack Obama.”

Sherald shone the spotlight on his late art teacher, Geri Davis. “She told me about finding subjects that look like me to draw. She thought it was important for me to represent my own story in my work and recognized my struggle to be the only black child in her class…. that others can find a reflection of dignity and grace. I honor him and I want to remind you of the profound role that teachers can play in the development of human potential.

Then it was time for the movie side of the equation.

“Steven is a wonderful and very special man to me… a man who can get a text at any time of the day discussing a particular plan from… William Wyler or pre-code crime films and he responds fairly quickly and with clarity. precision, “joked Guillermo del Toro of Spielberg’s Love for Cinema.

After editing his work, from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” to “Lincoln”, Spielberg took the stage.

“I see myself as a guy who loves storytelling and directing is my calling,” he said, describing himself as a popular culture maker rather than an artist. “But Art + Film is the unknown, which filmmakers and artists share.”

After dinner, the guests returned outside for a performance by Celeste, who dazzled with her hauntingly beautiful voice, then was joined on stage for a finale of Florence Welch’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”.

“It’s just a huge honor to be invited to play. I said ‘yes’ right away, ”Celeste said. “I think this is just the start of my journey with my music.”

The LACMA Gala annually rewards an artist and a filmmaker (or two) while bringing together the worlds of entertainment and art to raise funds for the museum’s exhibitions and future programming.

“It was the idea of ​​mixing audiences, not just art and film,” Govan said. “There are architects here, designers here. The idea was to really celebrate creative, plural communities. And I hope we got there.