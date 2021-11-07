November 7 | Brunch and Fashion Show – Citizens’ Environmental Coalition

Fashion
My dear friends, Recipe for Success is honored and thrilled that one of their favorite designers and longtime fan of the Recipe for Success Foundation, Lela Rose is joining Recipe for Success in person to present her latest collection on November 7, 2021. Success would be delighted if you joined them! Recipe for Success is delighted to applaud the tremendous strides the Recipe for Success Foundation has made over the past sixteen years in the fight against childhood obesity, and to support their continued work in memory of two valued members of the Board of administration Recipe for Success recently lost with this fun celebration of fashion and food they loved so much. Recipe for Success already got a taste of the fun to come with a stylish launch event that Lela zoomed in to in October. Recipe for Success Have more exquisite and exclusive fashion pleasures created throughout the year to thank our Co-Chairs and generous donors as they rally to support this event. But the main event will take place on November 7, when Recipe for Success hosts a fashion show with that special touch from Lela Rose, featuring professional models as well as a few very lucky kids will kick off our Sunday after. midday, followed by a tribute to Veterans Day. Recipe for Warriors to Farmers Interns, a delicious brunch presented by Houston’s favorite chefs and restaurants, music, farm walks, and relaxed fun for everyone. This is definitely not your typical charity lunch! Click below to purchase your tables and tickets or take the time to review key donor opportunitiesand benefits offered to sponsors and supporters at the highest level, including the chance for your favorite child to appear in our 2021 fashion show! Share this: Click to email a friend (Opens in a new window) Click to share on Facebook (opens in a new window) Click to share on Twitter (opens in a new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (opens in a new window) Click to share on Pinterest (opens in a new window) Following Click to print (Opens in a new window) Click to share on WhatsApp (opens in a new window) Click to share on Reddit (opens in a new window) Click to share on Tumblr (opens in a new window) Tickets: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eheb53s07c5188d6&oseq=&c=&ch=.
