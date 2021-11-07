Fashion
Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about Carrie Bradshaw’s return in December issue of Vogue
This question can be taken literally, for example, how many archival Anna Sui briefs, Prada clutch bags and DVF wrap dresses should be kept, in a separate room, nothing less, on this trip? that we call life? But there is also a larger, more symbolic question here, of course. Have the changes in our modern circumstances, political, social, environmental, made the question of revisiting Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte questionable? Wouldn’t it be more appropriate to just let them go? In the spring of 2020, I was chatting with Michael Patrick about the creation of a behind-the-scenes podcast of the creation of Sex and the city, Parker, who has settled into one of Carries’ old chairs in her living room, tells me. And we talked about what we lacked in the pandemic: the joy, the community, the experience of being together. The world of Carrie and her friends has always been coming home, and I felt like we needed it right now. I tell Parker how when I moved from Israel to the United States two decades ago to go to college, where I didn’t know anyone, one of the first things I bought was a set. complete DVD of SATC, because it reminded me of watching it with my girlfriends in Tel Aviv. Sex and the city has always been about the friendships that sustain you, Parker said, nodding his head. That, and the promise and the potential of this city. When I talk to Kristin Davis, she’s even more daring. People wonder why should they come back? and it really bothers me. Isn’t women’s life interesting now? Nobody ever asks, why would you do this violent remake over and over again? To me, this is so indicative of our reluctance to sit down and watch the lives of women develop over time.
Parker is aware, however, that in 2021 a show in which a group of wealthy straight white women paraded the Upper East Side with handles of luxury shopping bags would not reflect where New York City is right now. after COVID, after -BLM. (The incredible lack of diversity was the show’s Achilles heel the first time around, Nixon tells me.) It was important for Parker and King to diversify the cast as well as the writers’ room. Black actors Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman were brought in, as were Sara Ramrez, who is Mexican-American and non-binary, and Sarita Choudhury, who is of English and Bengali-Indian descent. We weren’t interested in symbolism in any way, says Sarah Jessica. You can’t get people on the show and not let the camera be with them! These characters are all gifts to us. When I talk to Ramrez, they confirm Parkers’ point of view. Sarah Jessica entered this project with such intent and care. I play a complicated queer character who’s smart and funny and sexy and vibrant, they say. I was a big fan of Sex and the city at the time, says Samantha Irby, a new screenwriter on the show, who is black. But there were times when I thought to myself: if there had been a black writer in the room, it probably would have played out differently. Of course, things change in the space of 20 years. Approaching the Blacks and Bruns of the show this time around, it was important for me to make them feel real and not just get involved. Having said that, it’s not meant to be judgmental. I would never want to write a cranky show, where watching it is like taking your medicine. (Parker also tries to reassure on this point, promising that the show won’t skimp on frivolity: was very aware of the affection people have for certain things related to the show. It’s like the scent: you have the nice packaging and the bottle, and then you have the juice.) When I catch Nicole Ari Parker on the phone, she says: Writers are adept at making characters, whether they are colored or not, recognize the novelty that they are. ‘they live. But it all fits with the same beloved tone of the series. The clothes alone are to die for. She laughs. And let me tell you there is still a lot of sex in this version of Gender and city.
