Princess Diana’s revenge dress after Charles left to woo Camilla – “says a lot”





Analysis of Google search data found that online searches for the revenge dress exploded by 400% on November 6, the day after Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in season five of The Crown, was pictured wearing the famous dress on set. A new find from the creative resource Design Bundles revealed that online interest in the revenge dress skyrocketed to five times the average volume in one day. This was an unprecedented spike of interest for people seeking information on Princess Diana's revenge dress, according to Google Trends analysis. The Revenge Dress – a 900 black silk cocktail dress, fitted by Christina Stambolian was presented by Princess Diana on the day Prince Charles confessed to his television affair Camilla Parker-Bowleson to the world. Princess Diana accessorized the outfit with a multi-strand pearl necklace made from a brooch donated by the Queen Mother on her wedding day, sheer tights and black heels. The data also showed that searches for little black dresses jumped 85% on November 5, the day Elizabeth Debicki wore the iconic revenge dress on the set of The Crown. A spokesperson for Design sets commented on the results exclusively for Express.co.uk. They Said: Princess Diana's revenge gown was the most powerful outfit she has ever worn and is arguably even more iconic than her wedding dress. "It's about a woman transformed and embracing her identity after years of public scrutiny and private misery. Every inch of this beautifully sculpted gown – a black Christina Stambolian cocktail piece, with a daring neckline and chiffon train has been analyzed for decades as the outfit Diana wore to knock Prince Charles off the front pages, just when he was about to broadcast his infidelity on television to the world. However, while it worked remarkably well, The Sun posted a photo of Diana in the revenge dress, with the headline: The Thrilla he left to woo Camilla, this dress is much more than that. Princess Diana loved the dress but had resisted wearing it for three years because she feared it was too risky for her position as Prince Charles' wife in the royal family. Now, the night of her husband's infidelity revelation, she wore the dress to celebrate who she really was and what she really loved. "Not as the Princess of Wales, or the wife of Prince Charles, or the mother of the future king or whatever label the world has attached to her, but just as herself. Princess Diana had the extraordinary gift of being able to communicate meaning through fashion, a legacy we see in her two stepdaughters Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The revenge robe said it all. "It allowed Diana to control the narrative of Prince Charles' affair from the start by making sure the media saw her as someone powerful, in control of her style and identity, which she absolutely was. It is very revealing that Diana accessorized the dress with a multi-row pearl necklace made from a brooch given as a wedding gift by the Queen Mother. Diana took from the brooch a huge sapphire studded with diamonds, given to mark a marriage that was now unfolding in front of the cameras, and gave it a makeover into a piece that she really loved and could appreciate. There's always that temptation in society, popular culture, and the media to see Diana as that terrified young girl who just couldn't cope. But this perception of her is doing her memory a disservice. "He's missing huge aspects of his character. "Later in life, she became more and more lively, strong and dominant, championing the causes close to her heart, and (as much as she respected the crown as the mother of William, the future king) refusing to let royal tradition dictate its identity.

