Fashion
Best Dressed in NFL Week 9
NFL Week 9 kicked off with daylight saving time ending, which meant an extra hour of outfit planning, right?
With November officially underway, the fall crises were plentiful – in cities starting to get cold, of course. Yes, we do get jealous of the weather in Florida at this time of year. The jackets ! Jeans!
But on the way to the field, there are still unanswered questions. What will the Cleveland Browns be like without Odell Beckham, Jr.? Can struggling Kansas City Chiefs enjoy a Green Bay Packers team without Aaron Rodgers? Lamar jackson only lost twice to a new team, so what happens when their Baltimore Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings?
Let’s take a look at some of our favorite fall-inspired outfits in week 9.
Jealousy jacket
You can tell these guys spent the whole of 2021 getting their closets ready, so the second it got colder they could really start dressing.
From the New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan to the wide receiver for the New York Giants Kenny golladay, here is who brought the heat with their coats and jackets.
Facetime with the family @ camjordan94 | #Saints pic.twitter.com/GSLxii8uyf
New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 7, 2021
Ready for match day pic.twitter.com/KwKBg9r1Xp
Giants of New York (@ Giants) November 7, 2021
Our best of Sunday. @United | #CHIvsPIT pic.twitter.com/jGNYSbw7DC
Chicago Bear (@Chicago Bear) November 7, 2021
Vibrate from the late 90s for #GamesDay. #DENvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/vbm3ifzPkH
Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 7, 2021
Turquoise participation
Yes, we know we gave Florida some warm weather accessories, but Griffon Shaquill was working a turquoise crewneck for his Jacksonville Jaguars home game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jaguars will have their hands full against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but if the pull is any indication, the cornerback may have a good game himself.
Words of wisdom from @ShaquillG.#BUFvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aGAy6ADUQo
Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 7, 2021
NASCAR nodding
Jeremy Chinn has winked at Carolina sports legends in all of their pre-game outfits so far this season.
Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots was no different for the safety of the Carolina Panthers, who donned a NASCAR racing suit in tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr. Born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Earnhardt a retired in 2017 with 26 Cup Series wins. .
IN THE CRISP BLUE FIRE SUIT @DaleJr X @ chinnJeremy2 pic.twitter.com/yjxKDHlrwT
Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021
Gucci Goals
The arrival of Lamar jackson and Marquise Brown together is the definition of “friendship goals”. Is that a bag to take to the restaurant and some orange juice? We hope these two had breakfast together before heading to the game.
Jackson wears a full Gucci outfit, from beanie to shoe. And Brown wears a Jackson homecoming jersey when he played at Louisville, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2016. Their Baltimore Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings.
Ready for action. @ Lj_era8 | @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/LHoBY047n6
Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 7, 2021
