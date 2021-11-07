UNLV Men defeat Utah for the first time since 2000





Utah vs UNLV (Men) November 6, 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada

SCY double encounter

Team scores

Full results The UNLV men dominated the University of Utah for the first time since 2000 at home on Saturday. Both programs had swam a double annual competition from 1998 to 2002, but took a hiatus until the annual series restarted in the 2017-18 season. The Rebels ‘victory ends the Utahs’ four-game winning streak against UNLV. Junior Panos Bolanos, who won his three individual events that day, paved the way for the Rebels. The All-American from Athens, Greece started his day winning the 100 in 48.85 to take the win over Utah Parker McOmber. Bolanos later returned to complete the backstroke with a time of 1: 46.35 in the 200. In his third and final individual event of the day, the 200 IM, Bolanos took a huge 3-second lead in the 100 and never looked back, taking the win in a season best of 1: 50.13. Bolanos’ best backstroke results of the season stand at 47.48 in the 100 and 1: 44.01 in the USC Invite 200 in October. Freshman Adnan Beji and Elder Reece Hemmens have also won several events for UNLV. Beji, from Tunisia, swept the breaststroke races for the Rebels, winning the 100 in 54.72 and the 200 in 2: 01.13. Bejis’ best season records stand at 54.37 out of 100 and 1: 57.65 from last month’s USC Invitational. Hemmens, a native of Newport Beach, Calif., Swept through the free sprints winning the 50 in 20.40 and the 100 in 45.23. Hemmens’ best season records were also set at USC Invite, where he posted a 20.04 in the 50 and 45.14 in the 100. Utah was led by second Marko Kovacic and senior Ben Waterman, who each won an individual event for the Utes. Kovavic, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, won the 200 freestyle in 1: 39.01, which is right next to his season best time of 1: 38.73 from two weeks ago in the duel of Utah with Cal in Salt Lake City. Waterman, a senior from Albuquerque, New Mexico, won the 100 butterfly in 48.33, a season record scoring nearly 8 tenths. Utah were also strong on the boards, with senior Tony Chen sweeping the 1- and 3-meter diving events. The Cypress, Calif. All-American won the 1-yard dominant with a score of 401.15, then later returned to win the 3-yard with a score of 331.50. Other winners of the individual event: 1000 free: Cameron Castro (UNLV): 9: 21.07

200 flies: Andrew Navarro (UNLV): 1: 50.48

500 free: Christopher Mykkanen (UNLV): 4: 33.72 The UNLV will return Nov. 18-20 when it travels east to compete in the Tennessee Invitational in Knoxville, while Utah will take several weeks off before heading to Princeton for the Princeton Invitation from 3-5. December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/unlv-men-beat-utah-for-first-time-since-2000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos