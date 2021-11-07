Fashion sustainability working group commits to digital product identifiers





Feed the appetite for more conscious consumption, the Sustainable Markets Initiatives Fashion working group launched a revolutionary new digital ID and product passport offering. The digital passport will centralize all information for each labeled product, including where the item was manufactured, its production and distribution facilities and its overall provenance, as well as care instructions such as how to wash. , handle, repair and even the responsible end of the (product) life tips. Designed to help consumers make more eco-friendly choices and brands to facilitate more circular business models, a key feature of the initiative is that product lifecycle details can be added retroactively in real time. as relevant information becomes available. By effectively making the product itself an open and direct line to the brand, digital passports serve as a signal of authenticity and visibility around the product lifecycle, and care tips are meant to encourage current owners and futures to extend the life of their products and keep them in circulation at the highest possible value, for as long as possible. QR codes, which not so long ago were seen as a trend of yesteryear that has not taken off, have reappeared in recent times as the educational barrier surrounding them has collapsed. QR codes will provide the technological platform behind the digital identification system and allow buyers to make more informed and sustainable purchasing choices. Members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Taskforce, which includes representatives from Chloe, Burberry, Brunello Cucinelli, Stella mccartney, Gabriela Hearst, Giorgio Armani, Zalando and more, all are committed to adopting digital identifiers on their products with immediate effect to highlight the importance of informing buyers of the sustainability credentials of their products and facilitating large-scale circularity. The revolutionary digital tagging system is an iteration of the IoT connected products company EONs The CircularID global identification protocol, hosted by Microsoft Azure. While it is still early days for the technology and its adoption, the hope is that consistent access to credible information on the design, manufacture and distribution of products will serve as a necessary precursor to the development and application of industry-wide sustainability standards for fashion. while facilitating more circular product life cycles and production models. Materials science brand PANGAIE has also partnered with EON for the digital passport, and the company is on track to complete life cycle assessments of 80% of its products by 2022. With product digitization, fashion brands can redefining the relationship between their products and their consumers, creating new models for sustainable commerce and buyer education and relationship building, while taking essential steps to achieve a greener future. +++ This article originally appeared in PSFKs report, The Future of Retail 2042. For more information on emerging retail trends such as circularity and sustainability tracking, purchase the report here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psfk.com/2021/11/fashion-sustainability-taskforce-commits-to-digital-product-ids.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos