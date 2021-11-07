Rita Ora turns the temperatures up in an open-front wrap dress

Rita Ora looked sensational in a busty crossover dress as she gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her new music video on Saturday.

The singer, 30, wowed the racy number that barely covered her modesty as she posed on the beach.

She paired the number with black leather thigh-high boots, while her blonde braids were slicked back down her face.

Stunner: Rita Ora, 30, looked stunning in an open-front wrap dress as she gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her new music video on Saturday

The film crew came to the aid of Rita so that her strengths did not stand out.

She later wore a flowing white number and patterned pantyhose-boots while posing sensually on a rock.

In another look, Rita wore a sheer mesh top and navy tulle scarf while looking into the camera lens for a quick snapshot.

Her final look was an iridescent dress with shoulder pads and gathered details at the waist.

The post comes after she recently posed for a series of mind-blowing snaps while hanging out with fellow judge Jonathan Ross while filming The Masked Singer.

The musician cut a relaxed silhouette by donning a black t-shirt with a smiley face print and a pair of dark blue jeans.

The hitmaker also wore a red and orange beanie as she let her blonde locks fall off her shoulders.

Rita shared a photo of Jonathan sitting in a vintage blue car outside the studio as he smiled for the camera.

She captioned the post, “Me, I serve a Beanie or @mewossy skateboard that commutes to work in the coolest car ever.”

Rita is currently in a relationship with New Zealand director Taika Waititi.

Beauty: She posed in the sand, letting the top fall on her shoulders

The couple reportedly started dating in early March before going official on Instagram on April 21.

The couple met in Sydney while they were both staying in the West Indies on work projects.

Taika, originally from New Zealand, was working on Thor’s new film, while Rita landed a judge role on The Voice Australia.

Looks great: She recently posed for a series of stunning shots while hanging out with fellow judge Jonathan Ross while filming The Masked Singer