Marvel’s bitterness over the X-Men movies has turned hilarious





When the X-Men movies stopped Marvel from putting mutants into the MCU, they wiped out the team from the comics – even classic issues!

The famous feud between 21st Century Fox and Marvel studios led this latest company to act in hilariously petty ways by erasing the X Men as many media as possible – even retroactively. The Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t include any key players until 2019, when a landmark deal was struck between Disney and Fox that resulted in the acquisition of the Fantastic Four, Galactus, the Silver Surfer, and the X-Men. But in 2016, the feud was still going strong, leading Marvel to edit the X-Men from classic cover. While it is well known that a well-received superhero film drives comic book sales, the reverse is also true; a film promoted widely in the comics translates into positive box office results in fan circles – the type of audiences that would see a film more than once. But Marvel didn’t want to see its direct competitor in the superhero game – 21st Century Fox – benefit from its comics. So, the X-Men have pretty much disappeared from most event comics (unless they’re fighting another team – see Avengers vs. X-Men and Inhumans vs. X-Men).

Related: X-Men's Cyclops Is Replaced By Mutant Captain America In 2016, Marvel unveiled its annual superhero desk calendar. The calendar features a throwback to various classic covers from the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ages of comics. A fan favorite blanket, Sensational She-Hulk # 1, is presented – but contains one notable change. In the original cover, She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall (as is his custom) and speaks to the reader: "If you don't buy my book this time, I'm going to come over to your house and tear up all your X-Men."But in the edited cover she says "If you don't buy my book this time, I'm going to come over to your house and tear up all of yours." The She-Hulk edit is an amazing small and youthful move from a multi-million dollar editor. Not including the X-Men in modern stories after 2010 is one thing, but retroactively erasing a classic cover (not to mention a good punchline, since She-Hulk sales weren't close to X-Men numbers at the time) is, to say the least, a slap in the face for She-Hulk at a time and X-Men fans. It's worth mentioning that the rest of the schedule doesn't include a single X-Men cover (0 or Fantastic Four for that matter, and Marvel's First Family's omission is perhaps just as glaring). As of 2019, the X-Men are back in Marvel hands – and coincidentally, the company has included them in events again, even promoting the new.X Wolverine lives / X Wolverine deaths series for January 2022. But Marvel's repeated attempts to erase their own history out of spite for 21st Century Fox remain a black mark for the company. Hopefully now that Disney, and by extension Marvel studios, acquired the X Men rights again, this should mark the end of Marvel's attempt to remove the mutants from comedic continuity. Next: Professor X Erased Marvel's Most Powerful Mutant From Existence



