Fashion
Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ Perfectly Recreated on ‘The Crown’ Set with Elizabeth Debicki
Filming of the award-winning Netflix series The crown is finally underway after COVID-related delays and the few leaked behind-the-scenes looks from the set promise Season 5 will be the best yet. The upcoming season would apparently cover 1990 until the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997, and new actors were chosen to accommodate the progress of time in the series. Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor played Diana and Prince Charles the previous season, and Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West will reprise the roles in the future.
One of the most iconic moments in Diana’s life was when she wore the black Christina Stambolian dress to the 1994 Vanity Fair party. He has been nicknamed the “revenge dress“because she wore it immediately after Charles’ confession in a The New York Times that he had not always been “faithful and honorable” to his wife. The crown is about to represent this event, and photos of Debicki in costume have blown the internet up.
– mediafilm (@cravemedia_) November 5, 2021
Fans are melting
Netflix made the casting announcement about Debicki in August 2020. “The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and her actions live on in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to join this masterful series, which made me absolutely hooked. first episode, “the actress said in a statement. From the fans’ reaction alone, it’s pretty clear that they’ve been successful. “ELIZABETH DEBICKI WEARING THE REVENGE DRESS I COLLAPSE,” tweeted another excited fan.
Elizabeth Debicki was born to play Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/WjoD9m9buF
– FILM CRAVE (@fiImcrave) November 5, 2021
Excitement for season 5
“Sorry I’m late for work, I was looking at this picture of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Di and I went into a runaway state for 18 hours”, tweeted another fan. “ALL SHOWS ARE CRYING RIGHT FOR EMMYS 2023 BECAUSE ELIZABETH DEBICKI AND THE CROWN SWEEP,” wrote another Twitter user.
important to remember in these difficult times that Elizabeth Debicki is 6’3 ” https://t.co/gfcYKSPVnV
– zoë Owen (@ zoenone0none) November 5, 2021
A new British invasion
“BABE WAKES UP TO NEW PHOTOS OF ELIZABETH DEBICKI IN THE DIANAS REVENGE JUST LEFT DRESS,” tweeted another fan.
Me getting ready to watch the new season of The Crown after seeing the new photos of Elizabeth Debicki in a revenge dress pic.twitter.com/s71ri3kw1o
– Myra (@SussexPrincess) November 6, 2021
