Real Sociedad, also known as La Real, are two-time LaLiga champions and one of the founding members of the Premier League in 1929.

In one look

The Real Sociedad de Ftbol [Royal Society of football] was formed in the Basque coastal town of San Sebastian in 1909, with the official seal of the King of Spain Alfonso XIII, a regular visitor to the city and an important early supporter of the sport. Its biggest historical rivals are the Athletic Club of Bilbao – 100 kilometers along the coast.

Golden age

A Real Sociedad side made up mostly of locally developed players won the club’s only two La Liga titles in 1980/81 and 81/82 and reached the European Cup semi-finals in 1982/83. Welshman John Toshack became a manager in time to win the club’s first modern Copa del Rey trophy in 1987.

Royal arena

The Reale Arena is one of the most modern and spectacular stadiums in LaLiga – especially since a redevelopment completed in fall 2019 that removed an athletics track around the pitch and added a new illuminated outdoor txuri-urdin [blue and white] skin. The design is reminiscent of San Sebastian’s famous Kursaal Auditorium, which hosts international film and jazz festivals every year.

Focus on young people

The current La Real squad includes 12 graduates of the club’s Zubieta academy, including Spain’s senior internationals Asier Illarramendi, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal. Current first-team coach Imanol Alguacil started his playing career with the club and then trained his youth system. Former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso, who also started his career at La Real, returned in the summer of 2019 to coach Real Sociedad B and in his second season he was able to move on to the second division.

The story behind the club badge

Real Sociedad’s blue and white colors pay homage to the city’s official flag: a blue township on a white background which also gave credit to their nickname Txuri Urdin meaning blue and white. Like Real Madrid, the crown, which adorns a soccer ball, was added after King Alfonso XIII granted the club his patronage, making Sociedad Real. This badge has hardly undergone any modification since the club’s founding in 1909, and it retains all of the same elements as its first design. In 2018, a poll by Canadian publication The Score determined that the Real Sociedad badge was among the 10 most beautiful in football.

Zubieta, The sports complex that supplies the club

With 12 members of the current Real Sociedad first team from the club’s academy, it is clear that managers at the Basque club take player development very seriously. This is why La Real is investing so much in the facilities of Zubieta, the headquarters of its prestigious football school and the ultramodern training areas used by Imanol Alguacil’s first team.

Opened in 1980, Zubieta has evolved a lot since then and the facilities keep improving.

Currently the resort located less than 10 kilometers or 15 minutes drive from the center of SanSebastian

has six 11-pitches, four of which are natural grass. It is also planned to add a seventh. This is where the Real Sociedad women’s team play their matches as well as Sanse, the club’s reserve team led by Xabi Alonso, before moving on to the second division.

Considering the rugged weather of the Basque Country, these locations benefit from world-class drainage systems, which means that adverse weather conditions will very rarely see the practice canceled. Inside, Zubieta has a recently expanded gym and cinema room. There’s also a dining room where it’s common for players to share a meal together after practice rather than going home to eat on their own. As the club themselves say of the training complex: Zubieta is the heart and soul of Real Sociedad. The spirit that reigns within the complex is what drives the club.

As the first team play their matches in the newly renovated and now state-of-the-art Reale Arena, they train in Zubieta and come into close contact with young players who play in different age categories. This kind of bond with star La Liga players, or with former stars like reserve team coach Alonso, is important for those new to football. They can see firsthand exactly what it takes to be a professional footballer.

Luki Iriarte, director of the Zubieta academy

Luki Iriarte has been in charge of the Zubieta academy since 2015, overseeing all areas of the academy and in particular the development of young players from the lowest age group (under 13) up to Berio, the Real Sociedad C.

Iriarte said when taking office in 2015 that the club seek to strike a balance between development and competition. This sport is all about winning. Our biggest achievement is the number of local players that we have developed in the first team, which is what we have to keep working to achieve, he said. Cao Football in 2019.

Xabi Alonso, coach and leader of Sanse

Few gamers in the modern era have flaunted the effortless style and understanding of the game quite like Xabi Alonso. Having won almost everything there is to gain as a player, Alonso is now trying his hand at management. And he does so with notable success, having secured a promotion to the Second Division in 2021, in what was only his second season at Sanse. There had been no reserve squad in the second division since 2018, when FC Barcelona ‘B’ and Sevilla Atltico were relegated. The reserve team Txuri-Urdin is playing its third season in the second division, almost 60 years after its departure in 1962. Statistics which only underline the spectacular stage that Tolosa’s coach took at the head of Real Sociedad ‘B’.

Mikel Oyarzabal, the greatest symbol of Zubieta

Sometimes you have to stop and remember that Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal is still only 24 years old. A history maker at Real Sociedad, a senior level goalscorer for Spain … he has accomplished so much in such a short period of time, and today he is the best representative of the academy’s potential Zubieta.

Oyarzabal made his La Liga debut for La Real in October 2015 after turning the head of then-coach David Moyes with a rapid rise through the youth ranks at Zubieta after joining his home club Eibar in 2011. He quickly established himself as a key member of Eusebio Sacristan’s senior squad, who replaced Moyes as coach just weeks after his debut. A first La Liga goal came in a huge 5-0 win over Espanyol in early February, and he immediately scored twice more in a 3-0 against Granada the following weekend.

Oyarzabal, who praised his remarkable physical and mental strength, has almost always been present in the starting XI of txuri-urdin. He played 250 official matches with La Real despite his age. The youngster achieved a rare feat for an outfielder starting all 38 La Liga appearances for his side in 2016/17.

His impressive performances in La Liga have also taken Oyarzabal to a new stage at the international level. Used to training youngsters in recent years, he has made 25 appearances with the Under-21s since 2017, scoring eight goals. What’s more, he won in the Spanish senior squad after three years have passed since his debut in 2010 without ever being called up. He has appeared in all of Spain’s matches at EURO 2020, even scoring a goal in the round of 16. And he also played all 180 minutes of the 2021 Nations League Final Four, playing a role in Spain’s three goals against France and Italy, respectively (one goal and two assists). To this day, his presence with La Roja is indisputable.

Roberto Olabe, architect behind the success of Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad hired Roberto Olabe as director of football in March 2018, although this is not the first time he has taken on the role. After retiring as a player at the club, he took up a coaching position with La Real youth squad, before taking over the first team at the end of the 2001/02 season, avoiding them. thus of relegation.

Olabe then became sporting director of the Reale Arena, a position he held until 2005, before leaving and taking on other roles with Almera, Real Valladolid, LaLiga and Aspire Academy in Qatar. A return to the Real Sociedad boardroom then followed in 201 when he became their director of football, only for Olabe to resign again eight months later.

Then, in March 2018 and after a stint on the Ecuadorian side of the Independiente del Valle, he returned to the Basque club and currently supervises the football activities of the institution. Under Olabe’s leadership, Real Sociedad have recruited a number of exciting young talents over the past two years, including Mikel Merino, Alexander Isak, Portu and even Martin Odegaard – who returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2020. after a brilliant campaign in San Sebastian. The icing on the cake was the transfer of world champion David Silva this summer.

And the results were impressive: in 2019/20, they brilliantly qualified for the Europa League after 35 weeks in European posts, with brilliant football; and last season they won the Copa del Rey 2020 whose final was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic. A goal from captain Mikel Oyarzabal was enough to win a Basque Derby final that ended La Real’s long, long wait for a title: 34 years.