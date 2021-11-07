Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest boxers of all time and while competing in the super middleweight division Canelo managed to string together some really impressive and dominant wins. He seems to be on autopilot half the time and no fighter has come close to beating him.

On Saturday, Alvarez faced off against Caleb Plant in an attempt to capture the fighter’s IBF super middleweight belt, while trying to hold onto his own. Throughout the fight, Alvarez dominated although it took a long time for him to finish Plant. In fact, Alvarez ended up taking the knockout victory in the 11th round.

Canelo Alvarez placeholder image

Al Bello / Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Plant was knocked down at the start of the round although he eventually stood up. From there, Alvarez finished him off on the spot, with Plant lying against the ropes. Some fans felt the fight should have been stopped much earlier for Plant’s safety, however, Alvarez got his second knockout chance. Alvarez was able to claim another belt, and now he will have a whole range of opponents to choose from.

It remains to be seen who Alvarez will face next against, however, if one thing is for sure, it is that he is a legend who has become nearly impossible to take down. It won’t take a Herculean effort to stop it, move on.