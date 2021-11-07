Chrissy Teigen impresses in long fringe blazer dress before attending Gwen Stefani show in Las Vegas

Chrissy Teigen looked sensational in a black long fringed blazer dress before attending Gwen Stefani’s show in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The model, 35, posed in a wardrobe bearing the sassy number, which sported glittering pom poms, while wearing black heeled sandals.

She took on several fun poses, popping one leg in the blink of an eye while sticking her tongue out in another.

Stunning: Chrissy Teigen, 35, looked stunning in a black long fringed blazer dress before attending Gwen Stefani’s show in Las Vegas on Sunday

Amusing! Chrissy captioned the stunning photos: “VEGAS for @gwenstefani !!! What a BEAAAAAUTIFUL show, Gwen !!! Congratulations on an amazing run !! ‘

The cookbook writer wore her gorgeous caramel locks in a loose ponytail, leaving two locks to frame her face.

Chrissy captioned the stunning photos: “VEGAS for @gwenstefani !!! What a BEAAAAAUTIFUL show, Gwen !!! Congratulations on an amazing run !! ‘

She also posted a video in the carousel post of her shrug before bursting into a smile.

Beauty: The model posed in a wardrobe bearing the sassy number, which sported sparkly pom poms, while wearing black heeled sandals

The mind-boggling snaps come after Chrissy took to the press to promote her latest cookbook in what was her big comeback following a very public bullying scandal.

She has been the target of backlash since her abusive tweets originally created in 2011 resurfaced online, including one that urged 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to take her own life.

Courtney recently claimed that Teigen has yet to personally apologize for his actions, but Chrissy saidTMZin September that she “contacted” Stodden by text message.

Gorgeous: The cookbook writer wore her stunning caramel locks in a loose ponytail, leaving two locks to frame her face

In the same interview, Chrissy was asked about Addison Rae’s reaction to introducing himself to Donald Trump in a UFC fight, to which she replied, “I decided that I would never get involved in anyone’s bullshit again. “

Lindsay Lohan was also the subject of an insensitive article by Teigen, in which a tweet from January 2011 read, “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone.”

Old tweets from 2013 also resurfaced in which she described nine-year-old Oscar nominee Wallis as “arrogant” and called Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, then 21, “wh * ** “.

Michael Costello has accused Chrissy and her stylist, Monica Rose, of blacklisting him from the industry which spawned his own suicidal ideation as the couple went out of their way to threaten the people and brands they wanted. ‘they were in some form associated with me, they wouldn’t work with any of them.

She’s back: The stunning snaps come after Chrissy took to the press to promote her latest cookbook in what was her big comeback following a public bullying scandal

Cameroonian singer Dencia has claimed Chrissy twice pushed her to the 2016 Grammy Awards after allegedly believing that the singer’s assistant recorded it on her phone.

Chrissy tried to right a few of her wrongs by apologizing to Medium in June. It was the first time she had spoken since taking a social media hiatus following the revelation of a slew of bullying allegations.

‘Hi everyone. It has been a VERY humiliating few weeks, ”she wrote. ‘I know I’ve been silent, and God knows you don’t wanna hear from me, but I want you to know I’m sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate “sit here and think about what you did. “

She added: “Not a day, not a single moment has passed that I haven’t felt the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I have said in the past.”