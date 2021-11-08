Viktor Hovland defends Mayakoba title in record fashion





Viktor Hovland looked in compelling form in Mexico, as the 24-year-old picked up a four-stroke victory after a final round 67. The victory was far less dramatic than his triumph at Mayakoba in 2020, as the Norwegian never seemed edgy by the chasing pack. Tapping on the last, his 23 under par set a new tournament record, with Hovland saying after his round, “I played really good golf all week long. “I didn’t have my best stuff today, but it’s been a blast all week. Throughout this week I’ve done it so well. I’ve done so many ups and downs and it It takes so much pressure on your long game. It’s still a work in progress, but I’ve made great strides. “ Hovland shot rounds of 67, 65, 62 and 67 to win his third PGA Tour title. (Image credit: Getty Images) After his scintillating career best round of 62 on Saturday, Hovland started the final round two strokes ahead of Talor Gooch and three over Justin Thomas. Looking for a third PGA Tour title, the young Norwegian got off to a solid start, with four pars to open his course followed by three birdies in five holes to complete the turn with a four stroke lead. Another birdie in the 11th was followed by a bogey in the 12th, before another birdie in the 14th par 4 gave the 24-year-old five clears with four to play. Despite a three-putt bogey in the 15th par-3, Hovland was heading for the title, without even a searing finish from home favorite Carlos Ortiz, putting him in phase. Ortiz was five under par on his last seven holes. (Image credit: Getty Images) With his sixth birdie of the day at the 17th par-4, Hovland had a comfortable four-stroke lead playing the 72nd hole. And with two laser-like shots, the 24-year-old would fight to defend his title and climb to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, as well as a predicted 10th in the world rankings.

